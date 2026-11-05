🛒 Wilmington DE Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Wilmington’s retail scene is busy right now—groceries, beauty, wellness, and wine shops are all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of full-time, part-time, and flexible roles here.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time (multiple departments)

(multiple departments) Salary: Not listed

Work in fresh departments like Bakery, Cheese, Deli, Produce, Meat, Seafood while stocking, rotating product, and helping customers find what they need. Wegmans highlights competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, premium pay on Sundays/holidays, 401(k) match, PTO, and scholarship programs for eligible employees.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, ring up purchases, and keep displays stocked and clean. Good fit if you love beauty, enjoy talking with customers, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

More behind-the-scenes than the Beauty Advisor role—focus on stocking, shipment processing, resets, and store cleanliness so shelves stay full and organized. Great if you like staying busy, following clear processes, and don’t mind early mornings or varied shifts.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a consumer finance retail branch, helping lead the team, process loans, handle cash, and assist customers in English and Spanish. Good step if you have strong customer service skills, want leadership experience, and are comfortable in a fast-paced, regulated environment.

Employer: GNC

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time, hourly supervisory

Salary: Not listed (includes individual sales incentives)

Run a health and wellness store—lead the team, drive sales, manage inventory and cash, and promote GNC’s “Live Well” message. Role comes with benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, product discounts, parental leave) and a set 40-hour workweek with nights/weekends.

Employer: Acme Markets (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the grocery store clean, stocked, and easy to shop while answering customer questions and working across departments. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and benefits for eligible employees, plus lots of movement if you like staying active.

Employer: Total Wine & More

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time, supervisory

Salary: Not listed

Lead front-end and digital operations, support the sales floor, and coach team members while ensuring top-tier customer service and compliance with alcohol laws. Includes PTO, store discounts, health benefits, 401(k), tuition help, and more, with active, on-your-feet work.

Employer: SFS, Inc.

Location: Wilmington, DE (and nearby areas)

Type: Independent contractor, flexible hours

Salary: Not listed (project-based pay)

Take on merchandising projects like resets, display installs, and inventory audits for major brands, usually 12–20 hours per month. You set your own schedule within service windows, choose projects you want, and work independently using your own smartphone and transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and for nearby locations too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.