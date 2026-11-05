🤝 Wilmington, DE Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Wilmington has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. Here are several roles where you can make a real impact, from youth programs to recovery support.

Employer: State of Delaware

State of Delaware Location: Wilmington, DE (large correctional facility)

(large correctional facility) Type: Casual/Seasonal (no benefits)

Salary: Not listed

Plan and lead sports and recreation activities for youth and adults inside a correctional facility. Good fit if you have 6+ months of recreation experience, can manage group behavior, and want to coordinate leagues, special events, and programs that keep people active and engaged.

Employer: JEVS Human Services

Location: Wilmington, DE (field-based with home visits)

(field-based with home visits) Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,500–$60,000 base pay

Support adults with physical disabilities so they can act as employers for their own personal care attendants. You’ll help with HR-style tasks, training on guidelines, and home visits; associate’s degree and reliable car required, with strong benefits like 401(k), health & dental, paid time off, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware

Location: Wilmington, DE (club setting)

(club setting) Type: Part-time (school year & summer hours)

Part-time (school year & summer hours) Salary: Not listed

Great starter job for teens 16+ who want paid experience working with kids ages 6–12 in after-school and summer programs. You’ll help run games, arts, and life-skills activities, work 4–5 days per week, and get paid training and monthly development through the Up Next program.

Employer: Lotus Recovery Centers

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time (in person, 2nd shift)

(in person, 2nd shift) Salary: Not listed

Use your own recovery experience to mentor others with substance use disorders. You’ll offer peer support, help people build recovery plans, connect them to community resources, and stay in touch after they leave the program; high school diploma and experience in substance abuse/mental health are needed, with health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Merakey

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.75/hr (or $20.75/hr with Enhanced Pay)

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in daily living skills like cooking, housekeeping, and community activities. No experience required and paid training provided, plus strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, DailyPay access, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.