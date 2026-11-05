🔧 Wilmington DE Maintenance Jobs With Multiple Openings

Wilmington has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, systems, and spaces in top shape.

Employer: Guckenheimer (ISS)

Guckenheimer (ISS) Location: Wilmington, DE

Salary: $41–$44 per hour

Type: Full-time

Lead the care of a large facility’s HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and safety systems. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in building engineering, strong HVAC/refrigeration skills, and like solving complex maintenance issues with a tight-knit team.

Employer: Horizon Group Holding / Horizon Services

Location: Wilmington, DE

Salary: Competitive; technicians can earn up to $100,000/year with base pay + bonuses (per listing)

Competitive; technicians can earn with base pay + bonuses (per listing) Type: Full-time

Join a busy residential HVAC team installing new heating and cooling systems in customers’ homes. Good fit if you already have HVAC install experience, licenses, and a clean driving record, and want strong earning potential plus growth toward Journeyman and NATE certifications.

Employer: ISS World

Location: Wilmington, DE

Salary: $17.40 per hour

Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri, 5:30 pm–11:00 pm

Evening cleaning role in offices or commercial spaces doing vacuuming, restrooms, trash, and floor care. No prior cleaning experience needed, and pay and benefits follow the union/collective bargaining agreement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.