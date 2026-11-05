💰 Wilmington, DE Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $186K

Wilmington’s finance scene is busy right now—banks, the state, and nonprofits are all hiring. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s a mix of analyst, risk, tax, and client‑facing roles to pick from.

Employer: TD

TD Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $139,360

This role builds and tests credit risk strategies for products like credit cards and loans using SQL/SAS, data modeling, and advanced analytics. Good fit if you have 5+ years in credit risk/analytics and want big-bank resources plus clear growth paths.

Employer: State of Delaware – Division of Revenue

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time (state role)

Full-time (state role) Salary: Not listed

Audit retail marijuana sales tax and business licenses, compare filings to seed‑to‑sale data, and prepare audit reports and assessments. Great if you have accounting/audit experience or a related degree and want strong state benefits and union representation.

Employer: Northern Trust Corp.

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll coordinate complex wealth management, trust, estate, and custody accounts for high‑net‑worth clients, handling service requests and helping with business development. Best for someone with 5–7 years in trust/wealth or financial servicing who likes client relationships and detailed documentation.

Employer: Kanvasia Tech

Location: Wilmington, DE (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Analyze financial data, build models, support budgeting and forecasting, and present insights to leadership. Ideal if you’re strong in Excel, financial modeling, and FP&A—and note that the client is open to visa sponsorship.

Employer: IKO North America

Location: 6 Denny Rd, Wilmington, DE (fully on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Own recurring reporting (DSO, rebates, AP/AR stats), sales budgeting, and commission calculations, using JDE ERP, Excel, and Power BI. Good for someone with 3+ years in financial analysis/FP&A who wants hands‑on operations in a manufacturing leader.

Employer: TD

TD Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $186,160

Lead credit card collections strategies across the full delinquency lifecycle using advanced analytics, segmentation, and test‑and‑learn. A strong match if you have 10+ years in risk/collections strategy, deep SQL/SAS skills, and want to own high‑impact portfolio decisions.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Wilmington, DE (branch role, most Saturdays)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage and grow a book of affluent clients, advising on deposits, lending, investments, and insurance while meeting licensing requirements (FINRA Series 6/63, insurance, and possibly 65). Great if you love relationship sales, already have (or can quickly get) licenses, and want a clear growth path.

Employer: Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence (DCADV)

Location: Wilmington, DE (hybrid)

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week)

Pay: $26/hour

Support a nonprofit’s accounting, grant budgets, and reporting using QuickBooks and Excel, plus help with audits and the annual budget. Nice fit if you want mission‑driven work, have QuickBooks + nonprofit experience, and like a part‑time hybrid schedule with benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.