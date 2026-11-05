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Wilmington
💰 Wilmington, DE Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $186K
6 days ago
Wilmington’s finance scene is busy right now—banks, the state, and nonprofits are all hiring. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s a mix of analyst, risk, tax, and client‑facing roles to pick from.
Risk Manager I (US)
- Employer: TD
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $139,360
This role builds and tests credit risk strategies for products like credit cards and loans using SQL/SAS, data modeling, and advanced analytics. Good fit if you have 5+ years in credit risk/analytics and want big-bank resources plus clear growth paths.
Marijuana Tax Auditor I
- Employer: State of Delaware – Division of Revenue
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full-time (state role)
- Salary: Not listed
Audit retail marijuana sales tax and business licenses, compare filings to seed‑to‑sale data, and prepare audit reports and assessments. Great if you have accounting/audit experience or a related degree and want strong state benefits and union representation.
Account Manager, WM Advisory
- Employer: Northern Trust Corp.
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll coordinate complex wealth management, trust, estate, and custody accounts for high‑net‑worth clients, handling service requests and helping with business development. Best for someone with 5–7 years in trust/wealth or financial servicing who likes client relationships and detailed documentation.
Financial Analyst
- Employer: Kanvasia Tech
- Location: Wilmington, DE (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Analyze financial data, build models, support budgeting and forecasting, and present insights to leadership. Ideal if you’re strong in Excel, financial modeling, and FP&A—and note that the client is open to visa sponsorship.
Financial Analyst – Shared Services & Sales
- Employer: IKO North America
- Location: 6 Denny Rd, Wilmington, DE (fully on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Own recurring reporting (DSO, rebates, AP/AR stats), sales budgeting, and commission calculations, using JDE ERP, Excel, and Power BI. Good for someone with 3+ years in financial analysis/FP&A who wants hands‑on operations in a manufacturing leader.
Senior Collections Strategy Manager
- Employer: TD
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $186,160
Lead credit card collections strategies across the full delinquency lifecycle using advanced analytics, segmentation, and test‑and‑learn. A strong match if you have 10+ years in risk/collections strategy, deep SQL/SAS skills, and want to own high‑impact portfolio decisions.
Senior Branch Premier Banker – Prices Corner
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Wilmington, DE (branch role, most Saturdays)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage and grow a book of affluent clients, advising on deposits, lending, investments, and insurance while meeting licensing requirements (FINRA Series 6/63, insurance, and possibly 65). Great if you love relationship sales, already have (or can quickly get) licenses, and want a clear growth path.
Financial Associate
- Employer: Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence (DCADV)
- Location: Wilmington, DE (hybrid)
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week)
- Pay: $26/hour
Support a nonprofit’s accounting, grant budgets, and reporting using QuickBooks and Excel, plus help with audits and the annual budget. Nice fit if you want mission‑driven work, have QuickBooks + nonprofit experience, and like a part‑time hybrid schedule with benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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