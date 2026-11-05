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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Wilmington Right Now
Wilmington neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need furniture or a grill, take a look and see if something fits your home.
Entertainment center (Baynard House, Wilmington De.)
Item: Solid wood entertainment center
Condition: Good condition, solid wood
Location: Wilmington, Delaware (Baynard House area)
Source: trashnothing.com
The owner says this is a solid wood entertainment center in good shape. They’re using a Fair Chance Policy, which means they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it, so more people can reply. Pickup is flexible, but they ask that you pick up by 11/11/16. Photos are available so you can see the style and size before you go.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
4 poster double bed/box spring (19803)
Item: 4-poster double bed and box spring
Condition: Some minimal scratches, overall great condition
Location: Talleyville, New Castle County, Delaware (19803)
Source: trashnothing.com
Wood four-poster bed with matching box spring. The poster notes only light scratches and says it’s otherwise in great shape. This could be a nice upgrade for a guest room or main bedroom. The poster says any day is fine for pickup, so you have some flexibility to arrange a time.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
FREE Weber Spirit Grill
Item: Weber Spirit grill
Condition: Needs to be cleaned/burned off, otherwise described as a great grill
Location: Little Italy, Wilmington, DE
Category: Appliances
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Weber Spirit gas grill from a neighbor who just doesn’t have room for it anymore. They say it’s a great grill overall, but it needs a good cleaning or burn-off before use. Perfect if you like to grill and don’t mind a little cleanup work.
Free items in Wilmington tend to go quickly, so if something looks right for you, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.