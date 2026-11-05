Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Wilmington

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Wilmington Right Now

5 days ago

Wilmington neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need furniture or a grill, take a look and see if something fits your home.

Entertainment center (Baynard House, Wilmington De.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3Rgb_1GnknINm00

Item: Solid wood entertainment center
Condition: Good condition, solid wood
Location: Wilmington, Delaware (Baynard House area)
Source: trashnothing.com

The owner says this is a solid wood entertainment center in good shape. They’re using a Fair Chance Policy, which means they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it, so more people can reply. Pickup is flexible, but they ask that you pick up by 11/11/16. Photos are available so you can see the style and size before you go.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

4 poster double bed/box spring (19803)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kK8UN_1GnknINm00

Item: 4-poster double bed and box spring
Condition: Some minimal scratches, overall great condition
Location: Talleyville, New Castle County, Delaware (19803)
Source: trashnothing.com

Wood four-poster bed with matching box spring. The poster notes only light scratches and says it’s otherwise in great shape. This could be a nice upgrade for a guest room or main bedroom. The poster says any day is fine for pickup, so you have some flexibility to arrange a time.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

FREE Weber Spirit Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JwPtw_1GnknINm00

Item: Weber Spirit grill
Condition: Needs to be cleaned/burned off, otherwise described as a great grill
Location: Little Italy, Wilmington, DE
Category: Appliances
Source: nextdoor.com

Free Weber Spirit gas grill from a neighbor who just doesn’t have room for it anymore. They say it’s a great grill overall, but it needs a good cleaning or burn-off before use. Perfect if you like to grill and don’t mind a little cleanup work.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Wilmington tend to go quickly, so if something looks right for you, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments