🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Wilmington Right Now

Wilmington neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need furniture or a grill, take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: Solid wood entertainment center

Condition: Good condition, solid wood

Location: Wilmington, Delaware (Baynard House area)

Source: trashnothing.com

The owner says this is a solid wood entertainment center in good shape. They’re using a Fair Chance Policy, which means they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it, so more people can reply. Pickup is flexible, but they ask that you pick up by 11/11/16. Photos are available so you can see the style and size before you go.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: 4-poster double bed and box spring

Condition: Some minimal scratches, overall great condition

Location: Talleyville, New Castle County, Delaware (19803)

Source: trashnothing.com

Wood four-poster bed with matching box spring. The poster notes only light scratches and says it’s otherwise in great shape. This could be a nice upgrade for a guest room or main bedroom. The poster says any day is fine for pickup, so you have some flexibility to arrange a time.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Weber Spirit grill

Condition: Needs to be cleaned/burned off, otherwise described as a great grill

Location: Little Italy, Wilmington, DE

Category: Appliances

Source: nextdoor.com

Free Weber Spirit gas grill from a neighbor who just doesn’t have room for it anymore. They say it’s a great grill overall, but it needs a good cleaning or burn-off before use. Perfect if you like to grill and don’t mind a little cleanup work.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Wilmington tend to go quickly, so if something looks right for you, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.