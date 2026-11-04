🏭 Wilmington, DE Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wilmington’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid pay for folks who like hands-on, technical work. Here are a few strong options within commuting distance.

Employer: Electrical Automation Services

Electrical Automation Services Location: On-site in Swedesboro, NJ (listed under Wilmington, DE area)

(listed under Wilmington, DE area) Pay: $41/hr + $1.50/hr night shift differential + $2,000 sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time, night shift

Full-time, Work: Maintain and repair food manufacturing equipment with a focus on electrical and control systems (hardware and software). Great fit if you have AS/AAS or equivalent experience and can read electrical/control drawings.

Employer: Electrical Automation Services

Electrical Automation Services Location: On-site in Swedesboro, NJ (listed under Wilmington, DE area)

(listed under Wilmington, DE area) Pay: $41/hr + $0.50/hr 2nd shift differential + $2,000 sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, Work: Same core duties as the night shift role—supporting food manufacturing lines, troubleshooting controls, and keeping systems like drives, pneumatics, hydraulics, and HVAC running smoothly.

Note: For both Electrical Automation Services roles, you must already live in the U.S., be authorized to work without visa sponsorship, and be within daily commuting distance of Swedesboro, NJ.

Employer: Agilent Technologies

Location: Wilmington, DE

Pay: $34.00 – $53.13/hr , plus bonus, stock, and benefits

, plus bonus, stock, and benefits Type: Full-time, day shift

Deadline: Applications accepted at least until November 9, 2026 , or until the job is taken down

Applications accepted , or until the job is taken down Work: Keep critical manufacturing equipment (like sputtering systems, ovens, vacuum pumps) on track with regular and preventive maintenance. You’ll troubleshoot issues, plan PMs around production, and keep detailed records.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.