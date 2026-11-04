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🏭 Wilmington, DE Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Wilmington’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid pay for folks who like hands-on, technical work. Here are a few strong options within commuting distance.
Técnico de Mantenimiento Eléctrico – Turno de Noche
- Employer: Electrical Automation Services
- Location: On-site in Swedesboro, NJ (listed under Wilmington, DE area)
- Pay: $41/hr + $1.50/hr night shift differential + $2,000 sign-on bonus
- Type: Full-time, night shift
- Work: Maintain and repair food manufacturing equipment with a focus on electrical and control systems (hardware and software). Great fit if you have AS/AAS or equivalent experience and can read electrical/control drawings.
Técnico de Mantenimiento Eléctrico – 2do Turno
- Employer: Electrical Automation Services
- Location: On-site in Swedesboro, NJ (listed under Wilmington, DE area)
- Pay: $41/hr + $0.50/hr 2nd shift differential + $2,000 sign-on bonus
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Work: Same core duties as the night shift role—supporting food manufacturing lines, troubleshooting controls, and keeping systems like drives, pneumatics, hydraulics, and HVAC running smoothly.
Note: For both Electrical Automation Services roles, you must already live in the U.S., be authorized to work without visa sponsorship, and be within daily commuting distance of Swedesboro, NJ.
Maintenance Facilitator
- Employer: Agilent Technologies
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Pay: $34.00 – $53.13/hr, plus bonus, stock, and benefits
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Deadline: Applications accepted at least until November 9, 2026, or until the job is taken down
- Work: Keep critical manufacturing equipment (like sputtering systems, ovens, vacuum pumps) on track with regular and preventive maintenance. You’ll troubleshoot issues, plan PMs around production, and keep detailed records.
If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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