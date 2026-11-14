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📢 Donate to support 270+ local households at food pantry
📢 Help stock the New Trier Township Food Pantry this season
The New Trier Township Food Pantry currently supports over 270 households (about 550 people), and they’re running a special food drive for the giving season.
You can help by donating items from their priority needs list. A donation drop-off bin will be located at Wilmette Village Hall, with more bin locations in Wilmette coming soon.
Donations accepted through: December 31
This is a simple way to support neighbors who need a little extra help with groceries right now. Check the pantry’s priority needs list before you shop so you can give the items they need most.
More Info: New Trier Township Food Pantry Donations • Wilmett...
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