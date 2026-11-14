📢 Help stock the New Trier Township Food Pantry this season

The New Trier Township Food Pantry currently supports over 270 households (about 550 people), and they’re running a special food drive for the giving season.

You can help by donating items from their priority needs list. A donation drop-off bin will be located at Wilmette Village Hall, with more bin locations in Wilmette coming soon.

Donations accepted through: December 31

This is a simple way to support neighbors who need a little extra help with groceries right now. Check the pantry’s priority needs list before you shop so you can give the items they need most.