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Wilmette

Nutcracker performances set at Wilmette CRC

5 days ago
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Wilmette Center for the Arts will present The Nutcracker at the Community Recreation Center Auditorium from December 10–13 with reserved-seat tickets priced at $13. Show times are December 10–11 at 7 p.m. and December 12–13 at noon and 3 p.m.; general ticket sales begin November 10 at 10 a.m., and seating is limited.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wilmette Park District

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