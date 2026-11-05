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Wilmette
Nutcracker performances set at Wilmette CRC
5 days ago
Wilmette Center for the Arts will present The Nutcracker at the Community Recreation Center Auditorium from December 10–13 with reserved-seat tickets priced at $13. Show times are December 10–11 at 7 p.m. and December 12–13 at noon and 3 p.m.; general ticket sales begin November 10 at 10 a.m., and seating is limited.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Wilmette Park District
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