Wilmer’s industrial side is busy right now—especially around warehouses and high‑tech manufacturing. If you like hands‑on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: XL Pro Staffing and Consulting Group

XL Pro Staffing and Consulting Group Location: Wilmer, TX

Pay: $25.00 – $27.00/hour

Type: Full-time, 12‑hour rotating shifts (day & night options)

Help keep a modern manufacturing line running smoothly—monitor equipment, fix issues, and support engineers. Good fit if you have a technical diploma, up to 1 year of high‑volume manufacturing experience, and don’t mind long shifts. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k).

Employer: XL Pro Staffing and Consulting Group

XL Pro Staffing and Consulting Group Location: Wilmer, TX

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time, 12‑hour rotating night shifts (B & D shifts)

Hands‑on role keeping production equipment in top shape—troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and process improvements. Looking for an associate degree, 2+ years experience (solar or semiconductor a plus), and comfort with AutoCAD and Microsoft Office. Includes benefits and 401(k) plus required training time in Southeast Asia and China.

Employer: J & C Investments

Location: Wilmer, TX

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Start with manual assembly work and grow into forklift duties—no prior forklift training required (up to 2 years’ experience is ideal). Steady daytime schedule with health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with 3% match.

If something here fits you, click through, polish your resume, and apply soon—Wilmer’s plants and warehouses are moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.