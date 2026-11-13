Wills Point has a few solid hands-on jobs right now, from cash day work to steady full-time. Good mix of learning roles and skilled welding.

Employer: Boutique construction builder (residential projects)

Boutique construction builder (residential projects) Location: Wills Point, TX

Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $150–$250 per day, paid in cash every Friday

Help weld and build unique spaces using MIG and stick on 1/4" square tube and 14 ga steel. Food, water, and electrolytes are provided, and hours are flexible around another job (4–8 hours a day, 4–5 days a week). Great fit if you already weld and want steady side money plus future project work.

Employer: Designer/builder of custom structures

Designer/builder of custom structures Location: Wills Point, TX – I-20 & FM 2965

Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: From $12/hour, cash, paid every Friday

Entry-level spot where you can learn carpentry, plumbing, electrical, metal work, roofing, welding, and more. Work is physical and changes day to day (clearing trees, digging, painting, etc.), with flexible days and early-morning-to-afternoon hours. No tools or experience needed; must have your own transportation and pass a background check.

Employer: Big Tex Trailers

Location: Wills Point, TX

Type: Full-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: Not listed

Keep the trailer lot looking sharp, assemble and move trailers, help customers hook up safely, and support the shop with stocking and cleaning. Needs a valid driver’s license and ability to work Monday–Saturday with overtime as needed. Good option if you want steady hours with a known brand.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full details, and apply or send that intro message today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.