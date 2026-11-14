Willowbrook’s engineering scene is small but mighty right now. If you’re a senior electrical engineer ready to lead, there’s a standout role here with serious pay and responsibility.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Willowbrook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150K – $200K base

Lead a team designing electrical and low-voltage systems for commercial, industrial, and government facilities from concept through commissioning. You’ll oversee power distribution, lighting, grounding, utilities coordination, and integrated security systems (CCTV, access control, intrusion detection) while managing budgets, schedules, and client relationships.

Good fit if you have:

8+ years electrical engineering experience and 3+ years leading teams

electrical engineering experience and leading teams Strong AutoCAD/Revit skills and knowledge of NEC, IEEE, NFPA codes

skills and knowledge of codes Experience with DoD/DOE/NRC or similar regulated projects

Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO. Must already be authorized to work in the U.S. without visa sponsorship.

If this sounds close to your background, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.