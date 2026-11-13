Miss Philly Grill will host its annual Brunch with Santa on 2026-11-14 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2957 Philmont Ave, Huntingdon Valley, PA, featuring Santa Scott and supporting the Kisses for Kyle Foundation and families facing childhood cancer. Guests can enjoy brunch, take photos with Santa without long lines, and wish Santa Scott a happy birthday.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kisses for Kyle Foundation