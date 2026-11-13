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🛒 Willow Grove Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings Nearby
Willow Grove has a nice mix of retail and specialty customer service roles right now, from grocery to cannabis dispensary leadership. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.
Liberty Lead (Cannabis Retail)
- Employer: Holistic Industries
- Location: Willow Grove, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the team at a Liberty cannabis dispensary, making sure every customer has a friendly, informed experience. You’ll coach staff, manage inventory and opening/closing, and stay on top of cannabis products and trends, with a strong benefits package that includes bonuses, health coverage, 401(k) match, and PTO.
Also listed via: Holistic Industries (LinkedIn) and FlowerHire (LinkedIn) – same role, different postings.
PT Deli Associate – Store 6427
- Employer: The GIANT Company
- Location: 315 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on deli role where you slice, prep, and stock deli items while helping customers with friendly service and product suggestions. Good fit if you like fast-paced grocery work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want flexible shifts in a community-focused store.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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