Willow Grove has a nice mix of retail and specialty customer service roles right now, from grocery to cannabis dispensary leadership. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Holistic Industries

Holistic Industries Location: Willow Grove, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team at a Liberty cannabis dispensary, making sure every customer has a friendly, informed experience. You’ll coach staff, manage inventory and opening/closing, and stay on top of cannabis products and trends, with a strong benefits package that includes bonuses, health coverage, 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: The GIANT Company

Location: 315 York Road, Willow Grove, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on deli role where you slice, prep, and stock deli items while helping customers with friendly service and product suggestions. Good fit if you like fast-paced grocery work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want flexible shifts in a community-focused store.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.