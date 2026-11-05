🏥 Willow Grove, PA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Willow Grove has a nice mix of healthcare roles right now, from entry-level patient care to advanced clinical work. If you’re looking to stay local and help people, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Willow Grove, PA

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Deadline: Anticipated close 01/03/2027

This role supports the pharmacy team with prescriptions, customer service, and basic inventory. Good fit if you like a fast-paced retail setting and want solid training plus full-time benefits.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

Location: Willow Grove, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact range not listed)

You’ll handle all kinds of pet emergencies (including exotics), do exams, imaging, and emergency surgeries in a 24/7 ER hospital. Great for DVMs who love high-energy ER work, mentorship, and strong learning and CE support.

Employer: Unity Love Home Healthcare

Location: Willow Grove, PA (in-home)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour

You’ll help clients at home with personal care, meals, light cleaning, and rides to appointments. Good option if you have home care experience, a car, and want flexible hours.

Employer: Jefferson Health / Albert Einstein Medical Center

Location: 91 North York Road, Willow Grove, PA

Type: Full-time, Regular (Day shift)

(Day shift) Pay: Not listed

Senior OT role focused on evaluation, treatment, and discharge planning, including vision-related rehab. Best for experienced OTs (5+ years) who want to mentor others and be part of a large, well-known health system with strong benefits.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same site. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Willow Grove.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.