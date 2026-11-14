Looking for a loyal friend to share your Hill Country days? These adoptable dogs in Fredericksburg, TX are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / German Shepherd Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Size: About 48 pounds (medium)

About 48 pounds (medium) Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Hill Country SPCA

Phone: (830) 990-9085

Marlow is a medium-sized girl who is already spayed, smart, loyal, and described as very gentle with everyone she meets. She’s full of affection and would love a home with space to play and grow, and a family who wants a loving companion by their side.

👉 Meet Marlow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Hill Country SPCA

Phone: (830) 990-9085

Maisie is a lovely senior shepherd mix who’s looking for a calm, caring home to enjoy her golden years. If you have a soft spot for older dogs and want to make a big difference in a dog’s life, Maisie could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Maisie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Hill Country SPCA

Phone: (830) 990-9085

Fletcher is a young German Shepherd mix with classic shepherd looks and plenty of potential. He’s ready for a family who can give him guidance, activity, and love as he grows into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Fletcher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fredericksburg, TX, please consider visiting Hill Country SPCA or giving them a call at (830) 990-9085 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.