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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Fredericksburg
Looking for a loyal friend to share your Hill Country days? These adoptable dogs in Fredericksburg, TX are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Marlow
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Size: About 48 pounds (medium)
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Hill Country SPCA
- Phone: (830) 990-9085
Marlow is a medium-sized girl who is already spayed, smart, loyal, and described as very gentle with everyone she meets. She’s full of affection and would love a home with space to play and grow, and a family who wants a loving companion by their side.
👉 Meet Marlow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maisie
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Hill Country SPCA
- Phone: (830) 990-9085
Maisie is a lovely senior shepherd mix who’s looking for a calm, caring home to enjoy her golden years. If you have a soft spot for older dogs and want to make a big difference in a dog’s life, Maisie could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Maisie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fletcher
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Hill Country SPCA
- Phone: (830) 990-9085
Fletcher is a young German Shepherd mix with classic shepherd looks and plenty of potential. He’s ready for a family who can give him guidance, activity, and love as he grows into a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Fletcher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Fredericksburg, TX, please consider visiting Hill Country SPCA or giving them a call at (830) 990-9085 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.