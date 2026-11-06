🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Fredericksburg

Looking for a four-legged friend in Fredericksburg, TX? These adoptable dogs at Hill Country SPCA are hoping for a loving home and a fresh start.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 8 weeks in original listing)

Young (about 8 weeks in original listing) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Hill Country SPCA

Phone: (830) 990-9085

Phoenix (called Flicker in his description) is a black Lab mix puppy described as a tiny spark with a big future. He’s full of wiggles, curiosity, and puppy joy, with a happy tail and a playful spirit. He loves exploring, cuddling, and discovering new toys—especially squeaky ones. He’s expected to grow into a medium to large dog, a great match for an active home ready for training, play, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Phoenix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Hill Country SPCA

Phone: (830) 990-9085

Rhett is a young Australian Cattle Dog with a beautiful cream and brown coat. As a herding breed, he’ll likely do best with a family that can give him structure, exercise, and mental enrichment. If you enjoy walks, training games, and an active lifestyle, Rhett could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Rhett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / Labrador Retriever

Mixed Breed (Medium) / Labrador Retriever Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Hill Country SPCA

Phone: (830) 990-9085

Hattie is an adult mixed-breed girl with Lab in the mix and a striking black-and-white coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage and may be a good fit for someone who wants a more settled companion. If you’re looking for a medium-sized dog to share your home and your heart, Hattie is waiting to meet you.

👉 Meet Hattie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fredericksburg, TX area, consider calling Hill Country SPCA at (830) 990-9085 to ask about these dogs or schedule a visit. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.