The number was staggering: $100,000. That is what a homeowner says she was quoted to strip, restore and restain all of the wood in her 1888 Victorian home.

She did what plenty of stubborn, budget-minded homeowners do. According to @paulinekulka, she decided to do it herself, and when it was over she put the cost of materials at around $200.

“I Decided That I Was Going To Do It Myself” After A $100,000 Quote

In her words, she wondered what any reasonable person would do with a quote that size, and then she decided she was going to take on the work herself. The house is an 1888 Victorian, full of the woodwork that makes homes of that era so special.

She started in the living room. One of the previous owners had put an almost black varnish on all of the wood, and that was only part of what bothered her.

She also noticed that many different colors of wood had been used, in the trim and in the braceboards, so the room never looked uniform.

The Varnish Started Pulling Off Almost Immediately

She applied stripper and says it almost immediately started pulling the varnish off. She was so happy it was working so quickly.

Anyone who has refinished old woodwork knows that moment. After years of dark, heavy finish, the first patch of bare wood showing through feels like proof the project is possible.

By the end of the first night, she says it was starting to look pretty good. You could see a clear difference between the areas still covered in black varnish and the wood that was revealed.

“This Was Such Hard Work, And I Made A Lot Of Mistakes Along The Way”

The early stripping was pretty straightforward, she says, but the house made things hard. Victorian woodwork is full of crevices and details, and every one of them holds old finish.

She is honest about the cost in effort. She says the work was so hard and she made a lot of mistakes along the way.

She already has a list of what she would do differently. Next time, she says, she will ventilate the area better and tackle smaller spaces at a time.

Day Two Meant Scraping The Crevices And Neutralizing Everything

She came back the next day and scraped out a little more of the crevices, then neutralized everything. That step is a common part of stripping, since it prepares the wood for the next stage of finishing.

She says she is really happy with the results so far, but there is still work to do on the top sections.

After that, she needs to choose a new stain color so everything ends up as one uniform, beautiful chocolate brown.

Old houses reward that kind of patience. Original trim, door casings and braceboards carry a craftsmanship that is hard to replace, and a careful refinishing job keeps those details intact instead of covering them up. Her goal of one uniform chocolate brown across the room shows the payoff: a space that finally looks like one design instead of several.

It is also worth noting how she describes the start of the job. The stripper worked quickly, the first night showed real progress, and the hard parts came afterward in the carved details. That pattern is common, and it is a good reason to plan your time around the crevices rather than the flat surfaces.

$200 In Materials Against A $100,000 Quote

The gap between the two figures is the hook. A quote of $100,000 on one side, and about $200 in materials on the other, and she sums it up with a simple conclusion: she would say it was worth it.

That number covers materials only. The real price was her own time and effort, which is the trade many DIYers choose to make, especially with a house this size.

What To Know Before You Strip Old Woodwork

Her project is inspiring, and it also carries a few lessons for anyone tempted to try it.

Ventilate well. Chemical strippers give off fumes, so open windows, use fans to move air, and follow the directions on the label about protective gear.

Work in small sections. A single door frame or a short run of trim is easier to manage than a whole room at once, just as she plans to do next time.

Be careful in an older house. Homes built before 1978 may contain lead paint under later layers, and the EPA advises lead-safe practices and testing before scraping or sanding.

Expect the detail work to take the longest. Carvings and grooves need patience and the right tools.

Choose your stain after the wood is clean. Stripped wood shows its true color, and a test on a hidden spot can save you from regret.

Is Doing It Yourself Really Worth It?

For this homeowner, the answer is yes. The savings are enormous, the results are showing, and she has a plan for improving on the next room.

Whether it is worth it for you depends on your time, your patience and your house. Professional refinishers bring speed, experience and safety equipment, and a quote like hers reflects the scale of a whole Victorian home.

But if you have the energy, a project like this proves you can take a dark, tired room and bring the warmth of real wood back, one crevice at a time.

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