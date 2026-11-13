From the street, it looked like the kind of house people save for years to buy. A beautiful new build in Texas, nicely decorated, with a backyard so peaceful that the inspector joked about how nobody was back there.

Then the home inspector behind this warranty inspection on YouTube, who posts as gold.star.inspection, started walking the property and pointing out what a pretty paint job can hide.

“This Is A Beautiful House,” Then Come The Cracks Above The Garage

The inspector opens by saying he is not going to lie: it is a beautiful house, and the builder did a beautiful job decorating it. You could call it Texas living, he says, and he likes what they did.

His point is that a new-home buyer should be thinking about how they want the house to look, not worrying about the structure. But he adds that a few things are not right.

The first is above the garage. He shows step cracks between the mortar and the stone, plus another crack where a long stone has actually split.

No Soffit Vents Means Cool Air Has Nowhere To Come In

Looking up at the garage roof, he notes there are no roof vents there. Hot air can escape through the ridge vents, but the soffit vents, which let cool air in at the eaves, are missing.

He explains why that matters. Cool air comes in through the soffit and pushes hot air out through the roof, keeping air moving through the attic. The best setup, he says, has both.

On one side of the house a vent elsewhere seems to do the job, so he says that side does not need a fix. On the other side, he says, a vent should go in.

The AC Line Insulation Is Already Cracking In The Sun

Next up is the air conditioning line. Its insulation is starting to crack from the sun, and the protective tape is supposed to prevent that. On one side the insulation does not run the full length to the unit.

He explains that the line needs to stay as cool as possible, which is why that insulation matters. He also points to a crack in the concrete slab that he says will go in his report.

The Yard Slopes Toward The House Instead Of Away From It

This one is easy to miss. The grading runs from the back fence down toward the house, when it is supposed to run from the house down toward the fence.

He also notices weep holes, the small openings that let moisture escape from behind brick or stone, placed in the middle of a wall, which he says is a first for him. They are also blocked. He says it is a simple fix but it needs to be done.

A downspout is another problem. Water is going down right next to the foundation, which is why he says you need splash blocks. His rule is simple: if it is water, get it away from your house.

Windows With Water Intrusion, One After Another

Inside, the story gets more serious. The inspector shows a window with water intrusion and says there are also a few cracks on the interior.

Then another window shows the same thing. And another, where the buildup is soft enough to press down on with a finger. He jokes that he sounds like a broken record, but that is the point: there is a theme.

His philosophy is to look where nobody else is looking, and the windows are where it showed up.

“If You Don’t Fix The Simple, It Becomes Major”

The inspector says most of what he found are simple fixes. The danger, he says, is leaving them alone. Without proper attic ventilation, for example, moisture can build up and a small issue becomes a major one.

The good news for the owners is the warranty. As he puts it, since the house is under warranty, the builder will come back and fix these things.

What New Home Buyers Can Do Before The Warranty Runs Out

A new house still needs an independent look. Builders commonly offer a warranty that covers a stated period, so the time to find problems is while that coverage is active. Terms vary by builder and by state, so read yours carefully.

Book a warranty inspection before the coverage window closes, and give the builder a written list with photos.

Walk the outside after a rain. Look at how water moves away from the foundation and whether downspouts end on splash blocks or extensions.

Look up at the eaves and roofline for vents, and ask the builder how attic airflow is designed.

Check window frames and the drywall below them for soft spots, stains or cracks.

Keep copies of every request you send the builder so you can show what was reported and when.

The takeaway from this Texas home is that a gorgeous kitchen and tidy landscaping say very little about what is happening around the windows, in the attic and along the foundation. A couple of hours with a trained eye can turn up the simple fixes before they grow into big ones.

More Stories You May Like