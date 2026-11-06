9 Home Improvement Projects That Can Create Problems With Your HOA, City Permits, Or Insurance If You Skip The Rules

It starts with good intentions. You want a deck, a new outlet, or a fresh coat of paint, and the weekend is wide open.

Then comes the part many homeowners skip: checking the rules. A Redfin guide to building permits lists the projects that usually need one and the trouble that can follow when they do not get one. Redfin also publishes a checklist for vetting an HOA that shows how closely some associations watch exterior changes.

Below are nine projects where skipping the rules can create headaches with your city, your HOA or your insurer. Permit rules and HOA documents differ from place to place, so call your local building office and read your own governing papers.

Taking Out A Wall

Redfin lists structural work, such as removing or adding walls, beams or floors, among the projects that usually need a permit.

It is one of the clearest examples. When a wall carries weight, an inspection exists for a reason.

Rewiring Or Adding Outlets

According to Redfin, electrical rewiring, including new outlets, moved switches or added circuits, usually needs a permit.

Redfin quotes Josh Farren of Atlanta Premier Home Inspections, who explains that permitted work generally requires bringing only the touched system up to current code. He also stresses that local jurisdictions can amend codes, so homeowners should ask their local office.

Redfin also quotes Paul Johnson of Gryphon Consulting, who warns homeowners not to assume a permit exists just because work has started. Verify trade permits and inspections before construction begins, he says.

Moving A Sink Or Adding A Bathroom

Redfin says plumbing changes, such as relocating sinks, adding a bathroom or changing drainage, usually need a permit.

A change that looks small from the outside can reach into the walls and floors, so ask before you start.

Installing A New Furnace Or Air Conditioner

HVAC installs, including furnaces, air conditioning systems and ductwork, are on Redfin’s list of projects that usually need a permit.

Hamid Akbari of Elmid Design Inc., quoted by Redfin, notes that smaller projects can trigger permits if they affect structure, plumbing, HVAC, drainage or safety.

Building A Deck Or An Addition

Additions like new rooms, garages, decks or porches usually need permits, says Redfin. HOAs can also care: Redfin’s HOA checklist tells buyers to find out how strictly the board regulates painting, landscaping, fences, decks and other structures.

Redfin tells the story of the Hutpost Team, who described a deck that collapsed and injured a guest. The insurer denied the claim because the structure was not code-compliant. They wrote: “A permit isn’t just a bureaucratic hoop – it’s proof your home is safe and coverable.”

If you hire a crew, ask who is handling the permit paperwork and get the answer in writing. Redfin quotes Shawn F. McGlynn of SFM Consulting, who says incomplete applications are a major reason residential permits get delayed.

Putting Solar Panels On The Roof

Redfin says solar panel installations nearly always need a permit. HOAs can have their own opinions as well. In an article on CC&Rs, The Mortgage Reports quotes Derrell Shaffer of Tomo, who calls solar panels a “hot-button issue” for many HOAs.

Some states limit what an HOA can ban, so check your state’s rules before you fight or give up.

Adding A Pool Or Hot Tub

Redfin lists hot tubs and pools as nearly always needing a permit for inground models.

It is a big investment, and a permit is the step that protects it.

Setting Up A Shed Or A Pergola

Redfin says detached sheds, pergolas and tiny homes sometimes need a permit, depending on size, utilities and distance from property lines.

That “sometimes” is the trap. A small backyard building can still run into setback rules.

Painting, Fencing Or Changing The Yard

Redfin lists interior painting among the projects that usually do not need a permit, but landscaping can be different when it includes tall fences, plumbing-tied irrigation or major grading. It also says retaining walls often need one when over 3 to 4 feet tall.

HOAs often care about the outside of the house. The Mortgage Reports cites “acceptable paint colors or fence styles,” with an example of a rule specifying one white paint for trim, and Nolo says CC&Rs can limit which colors you may paint your house.

Redfin’s HOA checklist says to understand the penalties for violations, such as fines, loss of amenity access or liens. The Mortgage Reports adds that an HOA may enter to fix a violation and bill the owner.

Redfin lists fines, stop-work orders, forced demolition of unpermitted additions and liability if a fire or injury occurs in unpermitted space.

It also says many buyers avoid homes with unpermitted work, which can complicate a sale. Laura Jones of Kōōihaus advises keeping written approvals or exemption notes.

Kayla J. Martin of Seanote Construction argues that permit inspections protect homeowners, and that ethical contractors welcome them.

Before you start any of these projects, make two calls. One goes to your city or county building office, and the other to your HOA if you have one. A few minutes on the phone is cheaper than tearing out a finished project.

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