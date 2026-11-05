10 Things You Should Never Ignore During A Home Inspection, Even If The Seller Says They Have Never Had A Problem With The House

“We have never had a single problem with this house.” Sellers say it with a smile, and sometimes they even mean it.

But a seller’s memory is not an inspection. A home inspector works from a checklist, and the buyer who reads that checklist ahead of time knows which parts of the report deserve a second look.

This list follows the InterNACHI Basic Home Checklist, from the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors. Where price ranges help, we added figures from a Homes.com article by Dave Hansen (July 22, 2026), which says its estimates come from Angi. Costs vary by region, so treat them as ballparks.

Here are 10 things worth a close look, in the order an inspector tends to work through a house.

Roof Leaks And Signs Of Neglect

According to InterNACHI, inspectors look at roof coverings, gutters, downspouts, vents, flashing, skylights, the chimney and roof penetrations. Reportable items include active leaks and signs of neglect or safety hazards.

A stain on a ceiling or damaged flashing is the kind of detail worth asking about, even when the seller shrugs.

Water That Is Not Draining Away From The House

The InterNACHI checklist covers drainage and grading that could cause moisture damage, along with wall coverings, windows, doors, decks, porches and railings. It also flags improper baluster spacing.

Walk the outside yourself. If the ground slopes toward the house, mention it to the inspector.

Cracks, Sloping Floors And A Foundation On The Move

InterNACHI lists wood touching soil, active water intrusion and signs of foundation movement as reportable. The signs include cracked drywall or brick, out-of-square door frames and sloping floors.

The stakes are high. Homes.com puts foundation repair at $2,225 to $8,135, and says major full-structure repairs can exceed $25,000.

Homes.com also lists water damage repair at $1,350 to $6,300 and termite or pest damage repair at $1,000 to $10,000 under structural issues. Hidden damage like that is exactly what an inspection is meant to turn up.

If the inspector finds something, you can ask the seller for repairs or a lower price. A clean report is great news, and a flagged item is useful information.

A Heating And Cooling System That Will Not Start

InterNACHI says the heating and cooling systems are tested with normal controls, and systems that do not run or cannot be accessed are reported.

Ask how old each system is. Homes.com lists a new heating system at $3,800 to $7,500 and a new air conditioning system at $2,600 to $6,200.

Low Water Flow, Leaks And A Tired Water Heater

The plumbing section of the checklist covers main water and fuel shutoff valves, the water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, tubs, showers, drains and sump pumps. Reportable items include low flow when two fixtures run together, active leaks and faulty toilets.

Homes.com lists main line water leak repair at $600 to $4,500 and a new water heater installation at $800 to $2,000.

A Panel, A Breaker Or Wiring That Raises A Red Flag

InterNACHI says inspectors check the service entrance, meter, main disconnect, panels and breakers, grounding and bonding, plus a sample of outlets, switches and fixtures. Reportable items include damaged service conductors, solid aluminum branch wiring, ungrounded outlets, and arcing or overheating.

Homes.com puts an electrical panel upgrade at $518 to $2,191, with an average of $1,345.

If something sounds odd, ask the inspector to show you. Most are glad to point out the exact spot and explain what it means.

Missing Smoke And Carbon Monoxide Detectors

The InterNACHI checklist includes checking for smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and lists missing detectors as a reportable item. It also lists missing detectors in the fireplace room.

This one is cheap to fix and important to know about on day one.

A Fireplace Or Chimney That Needs Attention

Per InterNACHI, inspectors look at accessible fireplace and chimney parts, lintels, dampers and cleanout doors. Reportable items include a damaged or separated hearth and dampers that do not operate.

A damper that will not open or a hearth that has separated can turn a cozy feature into a repair bill. A fireplace looks cozy in the listing photos. The inspection tells you whether it is ready to use.

Thin Insulation And A Stuffy Attic

The checklist covers insulation and ventilation in attics, crawlspaces and foundation areas, as well as kitchen, bathroom and laundry exhaust systems. A general lack of insulation or ventilation is reportable.

Homes.com says insulation costs range from $0.30 to $6.75 per square foot, depending on the material.

Garage Door Sensors And Fogged Windows

InterNACHI says inspectors sample doors and windows, floors, walls, ceilings, stairs, railings, garage doors and openers. Reportable items include garage door safety sensors that do not work and windows with fogged glass or broken seals.

These look minor next to a foundation crack, but they can still be bargaining points.

A seller’s good feelings about the house are nice to hear, but the checklist is what counts. Every item above is a place where a calm look can save you from a very expensive surprise.

InterNACHI also says inspectors report any component showing delayed maintenance or posing a personal safety threat. Go to the inspection, ask questions, and go through every page of the report before you sign.

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