Homeowners Paying Mortgage Insurance May Get A New Route To Remove It, But The October Executive Order Directs A Federal Pilot Rather Than Canceling Anyone’s Bill Today

If you are paying mortgage insurance every month, a new federal order may eventually give you a faster way out, but it will not shrink your next bill. The White House says the President signed an executive order on October 22, 2026, that directs the Federal Housing Finance Agency to set up a pilot program for canceling mortgage insurance, and a pilot is a long way from a cancellation notice in your mailbox.

The White House fact sheet lays out what the order does. Here is what it says, and what it means for a homeowner.

The Order Tells The FHFA Director To Build A Pilot That Cancels Insurance Proactively

According to the fact sheet, the FHFA Director must create a pilot program that cancels borrowers’ mortgage insurance premiums “proactively” once they meet equity requirements based on current market value.

The key word is current. Today, many borrowers have to chase their lender, order an appraisal and fill out forms to get this insurance dropped, and the pilot is aimed at flipping that process around.

The fact sheet describes the direction, and it is a direction to a federal agency. It does not cancel anyone’s insurance on the day it was signed.

What The Details Of The Pilot Look Like

A legal summary of the order’s text adds more. It says the FHFA Director must first determine that the change is in the best interests of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the agency and the public, and if so must require the two companies to establish the pilot.

That summary says the pilot applies only to mortgages made after it is established. It also says the companies would periodically review the single-family loans they own, guarantee or securitize, using automated valuation models and other data to estimate current home values and spot borrowers who appear to meet the equity and other cancellation requirements.

Servicers, to the extent the law allows and it is workable, would have to notify borrowers promptly when insurance may be canceled under the pilot. The companies would also be told to cut unnecessary paperwork, appraisal costs and other hurdles.

The Rule That Already Exists Is Worth Knowing Today

You do not have to wait for a pilot to ask about your mortgage insurance. Under the federal Homeowners Protection Act, private mortgage insurance on many loans can be canceled at your request once your balance reaches 80% of the home’s original value, and it must end automatically when the balance is scheduled to reach 78%.

Requesting cancellation generally means you need a good payment history and no second liens, and your lender may ask for proof that the home has not lost value. The rules differ by loan type, so call your servicer and ask what applies to you.

Homeowners whose home has risen in value since they bought can sometimes cancel earlier by showing that their equity has grown, often through a new appraisal. That is exactly the cost and hassle the order says it wants to reduce.

The Order Also Goes After Title Insurance And Manufactured Housing

Mortgage insurance is only one piece. The fact sheet says the order also directs the FHFA Director to expand the agency’s title insurance waiver pilot into a permanent program, which would let more borrowers use lower-cost alternatives to title insurance.

The stated goal is to cut refinance closing costs and other monthly homeownership expenses. Title insurance is a one-time cost at closing, and it is one of the line items buyers often skim past.

The order also creates the Task Force on Manufactured Housing Innovation, co-chaired by the HUD Secretary and the FHFA Director. Its aim, the fact sheet says, is to increase the quality of and lower the cost of building a home, by promoting modern manufacturing methods for factory-built housing that qualifies for federal housing programs.

Homeowners who put down less than 20% when they bought are the ones most likely to have this insurance. It protects the lender, not you, which is why so many people feel they are paying for something that gives them nothing back.

What You Can Do Right Now

First, find out whether you are paying mortgage insurance at all. Look at your monthly statement, where it is usually listed as a separate line, and read your closing documents.

Second, work out your equity. Divide what you owe by what the home would sell for today, and if the result is near 80%, call your servicer and ask for its cancellation steps in writing.

Third, know which kind of insurance you have. Private mortgage insurance on a conventional loan follows one set of rules, while mortgage insurance premiums on government-backed loans follow different ones, and some of those cannot be dropped as easily.

Fourth, be wary of anyone who calls or emails promising to cancel your mortgage insurance for a fee. Your servicer can tell you what it requires, and there is no reason to pay a stranger for that.

Keep your payment record clean in the meantime. Late payments can block a cancellation request, so set up automatic payments if you have trouble remembering the date.

The order sets a direction, and the work of building the pilot rests with federal housing officials. Until the program exists and your loan is covered, the best tool you have is the one already on the books, so check your numbers and make the call.

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