Homebuilders Started Fewer Houses In September As Federal Estimates Show Construction At A 1.22 Million Annual Rate, While Single-Family Permits Also Slipped

America’s builders put the brakes on in September, and the government’s own numbers show it. The U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development reported on October 20, 2026, that housing starts came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.22 million units, while permits for single-family houses also slipped.

The figures come from the Census Bureau’s New Residential Construction report for September 2026. All the numbers below are seasonally adjusted annual rates, and the agencies call them estimates.

Housing Starts Fell 5.2% In A Month To A 1.22 Million Annual Rate

Total housing starts were 1,221,000 at an annual rate. That is 5.2% below August’s revised 1,288,000 and 7.4% below September 2025’s 1,319,000.

A start means builders broke ground on a new home. When starts drop, it often means fewer new homes will reach the market a few months down the road.

The Census notes that the 90% confidence intervals on these changes are wide, about 11.8% on the monthly move and 11.5% on the yearly one. In plain English, monthly construction numbers bounce around, and the agency itself says a change that falls within the interval is not statistically significant.

Single-Family Starts Dipped 4.6% From August But Still Beat Last Year

The picture for detached houses, the kind most families picture when they think of a home, is mixed. Single-family starts were 859,000, down 4.6% from August’s revised 900,000.

But that is up 2.6% from September 2025. So single-family builders slowed down in the latest month and are still building slightly more than they were a year ago.

Apartment-style construction made up much of the rest of the total. Starts in buildings with five or more units were 349,000.

Single-Family Permits Slipped 4.0%, And That Is A Hint About What Is Coming

Permits are the paperwork that comes before the shovels, so they often point to what builders plan to do next. Total building permits were 1,400,000, only 0.2% below August’s revised 1,403,000 and 3.0% below September 2025’s 1,444,000.

Single-family permits were weaker. They came in at 845,000, down 4.0% from August’s revised 880,000 and 4.8% below September 2025.

Permits for buildings with five or more units were 503,000, which means apartment projects held up much better than houses.

Completions Rose 2.2% Overall But Fell Sharply From A Year Ago

Housing completions, the homes finished and ready for occupancy, were 1,192,000. That is up 2.2% from August’s revised 1,166,000 and down 14.0% from September 2025’s 1,386,000.

Single-family completions were 840,000, down 2.4% from August and 11.0% from a year earlier. Fewer finished houses can mean a tighter supply later, though many other things also affect prices.

The South Still Builds The Most

By region, the South led total starts with 714,000 units. The West followed with 235,000, the Midwest with 158,000 and the Northeast with 114,000.

For single-family starts, the report lists 506,000 in the South, 184,000 in the West, 120,000 in the Midwest and 49,000 in the Northeast. If you live in the South, you probably see cranes and framing crews more often than a neighbor in New England does.

The report breaks out starts in the South at 714,000, which is well over half the national total. That one region carries most of the weight in the national number.

What This Means For Buyers, Sellers And Anyone With A Remodel Planned

For buyers, fewer new houses started can mean fewer choices in a year or so, especially in places where builders are the main source of supply. That does not mean prices will jump, since mortgage rates and local demand matter a great deal too.

For sellers, slower building can mean less competition from brand-new houses. It is still worth pricing your home based on recent sales on your own street.

For anyone planning a renovation, here is the useful part. A slower pace of new building can free up some contractors, and it can be a good time to ask for estimates.

Material prices and labor availability still shape what a project costs, so ask contractors how long their quotes stay valid.

Whatever your plans, follow a few simple habits:

Get at least three written bids for any major project, and compare the scope as well as the price.

Check that your contractor holds the license and insurance your state requires.

Confirm who pulls the building permit, because permits protect you when you sell and when you file an insurance claim.

Do Not Read Too Much Into One Month

Construction numbers are noisy, and the Census says preliminary estimates are typically revised by 3.8% or less on average. August’s figures were revised in this very report.

The better way to use a report like this is to watch the direction over several months. The next release is scheduled for November 18, 2026.

For now, the September data say builders are starting fewer houses than in August, single-family permits are lower, and the pipeline of new homes is a little thinner than it was. If you are waiting for a new home, build in some extra time and keep your budget flexible.

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