Nearly Five Thousand NTI And HTP Gas Boilers Are Recalled After Officials Warn A Fault Can Let Gas Build Up And Send The Front Cover Flying During Ignition

Nearly five thousand home heating boilers are under a federal safety recall, and the problem is the kind that makes a homeowner’s stomach drop. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on October 29, 2026, that certain NTI and HTP residential gas boilers can build up unburned gas inside the cabinet, and that a fault during ignition can send the front cover flying.

According to the CPSC recall notice, 4,726 of the boilers were sold in the United States. Another 2,261 were sold in Canada, where a related recall was issued at the same time.

A Cracked Dish Can Let Gas Pile Up Inside The Boiler Until Something Ignites It

Here is how the CPSC describes the hazard. The condensate dish inside the boiler can crack during a delayed ignition, and that lets unburned gas collect in the sealed cabinet.

If that gas then ignites, the front cover can detach from the boiler. The agency says that creates the risk of serious injury or death from fire, carbon monoxide poisoning and impact.

That last word matters. This is not only a fire and fumes warning, it is also a warning about a heavy metal panel coming off a machine with force.

Thirty-Four Broken Dishes, Three Flying Covers And A Technician With A Broken Jaw

The recall notice reports 34 incidents of the condensate dish breaking. In three of those reports, the front cover detached from the boiler.

In one incident, the technician who was servicing the boiler suffered a broken jaw. That is the injury the notice lists, and it shows why the agency used the word impact in its warning.

The commission tells owners to stop using the recalled boilers right away, and it is not hedging about it.

How To Tell If The Boiler In Your Basement Is One Of Them

The recalled units are metal, rectangular boilers with NTI or HTP printed on the front. The NTI units are gray, and the HTP units are black.

The recall covers these models:

NTI: FTVN150, FTVN150C, FTVN199, FTVN199C, TFTN150 and TFTN199

HTP: EFTU-150WBN, EFTU-150WCN, EFTU-199WBN and EFTU-199WCN

Each model is recalled only within certain serial number ranges. The serial number is printed on the rating plate on the left side of the boiler, so that is the first place to look.

Where These Boilers Were Sold And What They Cost

You may not have bought one yourself. According to the CPSC, the boilers were sold by independent heating and plumbing contractors and by wholesale distributors nationwide.

The sales ran from May 2021 through July 2026, for about $3,200 to $7,700. That means a boiler installed in a recent furnace-to-boiler upgrade, a remodel or a new build could be among them without the homeowner ever seeing a brand name on a receipt.

The maker is Ariston Canada Inc., formerly NTI Boilers Inc., and the units were made in Canada. The importer is Ariston Thermo USA LLC of Providence, Rhode Island.

The Fix Is Free, But You Are Told To Stop Using The Boiler First

The remedy is a repair. The CPSC says consumers should stop using the recalled boilers immediately and contact Ariston to schedule a free repair by a certified technician.

Ariston’s recall line is 800-688-2575, open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday. You can also email VCexchanger@ariston.com, or visit ntiboilers.com/safety-recalls (click RECALLS) or htproducts.com/safety-notice.html (click URGENT RECALL).

Anyone who has to keep using the boiler before the repair should have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms, the notice says. In a house with a boiler running on a cold night, that is the step that buys you a warning if something goes wrong.

What To Do This Week If You Think You Own One

Start with the boiler itself. Look for the NTI or HTP name on the front, then check the color and the model number on the rating plate.

Next, read the serial number off that same plate and compare it with the ranges on the manufacturer’s recall pages. Write the model and serial number on a sticky note before you call, because the person on the phone will ask for them.

If your boiler matches, call to book the free repair and ask when a certified technician can come. If you rent, tell your landlord or property manager today in writing, and keep a copy, since the boiler is theirs to fix and the heat is yours to live with.

Then test the alarms. Press the test button on every smoke and carbon monoxide alarm near the boiler and on each floor, and replace any battery that is weak. It takes five minutes and costs almost nothing.

If you have a different brand of boiler, you are not off the hook for the basics. Have it serviced on a regular schedule by a qualified technician, keep the area around it clear of storage and keep carbon monoxide alarms working.

Recalls like this one reach owners slowly, especially when the product was installed by a contractor and the homeowner never filled out a registration card. If a neighbor, a parent or a friend on a fixed income has a newer gray or black boiler, a quick phone call from you could be the reason they hear about it in time.

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