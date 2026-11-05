Reverse Mortgage Ads Promise Cash From Your Home, But Borrowers Still Must Pay Taxes And Insurance, And Heirs May Have To Repay The Loan To Keep The House

The ads feature a smiling retiree, a comfortable kitchen and a promise that your home can hand you cash without a monthly mortgage payment. For homeowners on a fixed income, that pitch can feel like a lifeline. A reverse mortgage can be the right tool for some people, but it is a serious loan, and the smooth sales talk does not always cover the parts that matter most.

Before you sit down with any lender, here is what you need to know about the costs, the ongoing duties and what happens to your family when you are gone.

What A Reverse Mortgage Actually Is

A reverse mortgage lets older homeowners borrow against the equity in their home. Instead of you paying the lender each month, the lender pays you, through a lump sum, monthly payments or a line of credit, and the loan balance grows over time as interest and fees are added.

The most common type is the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, or HECM, which is insured by the Federal Housing Administration. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development explains the program on its HECM page.

You still own your home, and you stay in it. But the loan is real debt secured by your house, and it has to be paid back eventually.

Upfront Fees Can Take A Bite Out Of The Cash Before You See It

Reverse mortgages carry costs at the start. Borrowers can face an origination fee, closing costs, a mortgage insurance premium for federally insured loans and servicing charges. Those costs are often rolled into the loan itself, which means you do not write a check, but you do owe interest on them from day one.

That is one reason these loans can be expensive compared with other options. Ask every lender for a written breakdown of all fees, and compare the numbers from at least two or three lenders, because costs can differ.

Do not let anyone wave off the fees with a line like “it all comes out of the house.” That is exactly why they matter. Every dollar added to the balance is a dollar less equity for you or your family.

You Still Owe Property Taxes And Homeowners Insurance

This is the part that surprises people. A reverse mortgage does not erase the costs of owning a home. You are still responsible for paying property taxes and homeowners insurance, and for keeping the house in good repair.

If you fall behind on those obligations, the lender can treat the loan as being in default, which can lead to foreclosure. Some borrowers, particularly those on tight budgets, have run into trouble exactly this way.

Lenders typically check whether you can afford the ongoing costs when you apply, and in some cases may set aside part of the loan funds for them. Ask directly how those payments will be handled, and be honest with yourself about whether your budget can carry them for the long haul.

Heirs May Have To Repay The Loan To Keep The House

Here is the question a smart child or grandchild should ask. When the last borrower moves out, sells or passes away, the loan generally becomes due. Heirs who want to keep the house usually have to pay off the balance, or, for federally insured HECM loans, may be able to pay the lesser of the balance or the home’s appraised value.

If the family cannot or does not want to keep the house, it can be sold, and any money left after the loan is paid belongs to the estate. Because the balance grows over time, there may be less left than you expect.

That is why the conversation should include your family. A surprise loan balance is a hard thing to hand to people who are already grieving or stretched thin, so talk about your plans while you can.

Married Couples And Co-Owners Need Extra Care

If you are married, make sure both spouses are on the loan, or fully understand what it means if only one is. A spouse who is not a borrower may face a fight to stay in the home if the borrower dies, depending on the loan terms and the protections that apply.

The same goes for any other person who lives in the house. Ask the lender, in writing, who is protected and under what conditions.

Moving to assisted living, being away for a long hospital stay or leaving the home for an extended period can also affect the loan, because the home generally has to remain your main residence.

Get HUD Approved Counseling First

For federally insured HECM loans, counseling from an independent, HUD approved counselor is part of the process, and it is worth treating as more than a box to check. A counselor does not work for the lender, and their job is to explain the costs, the risks and your alternatives.

You can find an approved counselor through HUD’s website or by calling its housing counseling line. Go with your questions in hand, and bring a trusted family member.

What are all the upfront costs and ongoing fees?

What will my balance look like in ten or fifteen years?

What happens if I cannot pay my taxes or insurance?

What will my heirs have to do when the loan comes due?

Are there cheaper ways to get what I need?

Not every sales pitch glosses over the risks, and many lenders explain them well. But the person selling the loan is also the person who gets paid when you sign, so a neutral second opinion is worth having.

Look At The Alternatives Before You Decide

Depending on your situation, there may be other ways to free up money. Downsizing, a traditional home equity loan or line of credit, property tax relief programs for seniors, and assistance programs for home repairs or utilities may all be worth a look. Your local Area Agency on Aging can point you to help.

Never sign on the first visit, and never let anyone pressure you with a deadline. Do not use a reverse mortgage to buy an investment or an annuity that someone is selling you alongside it.

A reverse mortgage can work for some retirees, but it is a decision with a long tail. Ask about the fees, remember the taxes and insurance, tell your heirs, and see a HUD approved counselor before you say yes.

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