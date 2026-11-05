Homeowners Can Pay A Contractor In Full And Still Face A Mechanics Lien When Subcontractors Go Unpaid, So Final Payment Should Never Skip The Paperwork

You hired a contractor, agreed on a price, and wrote the final check the day the work was done. The kitchen looks great and the receipt is in a drawer. Then, months later, a letter arrives from a lumber supplier or a plumbing subcontractor you have never heard of, saying they were never paid and that they have filed a claim against your house.

It sounds unfair, and in many states it is entirely possible. It is called a mechanics lien, and it is one of the most common ways a homeowner who did everything right can end up paying twice.

A Mechanics Lien Gives Unpaid Workers A Claim On Your Property

A mechanics lien is a legal claim placed on a property by someone who supplied labor or materials to improve it and was not paid. The California Contractors State License Board explains the idea on its page about what a mechanics lien is, and similar laws exist in many other states.

The people who can file are not only the general contractor. Subcontractors, suppliers and laborers who worked on the job can often claim a lien too, even though you never hired them and never signed anything with them.

If a lien is filed and not resolved, it can cloud the title to your home, making it hard to sell or refinance until the claim is cleared. In some situations the claimant can ultimately seek to force a sale of the property to collect.

Paying In Full To The Contractor Does Not Always Close The Door

Here is the trap. You pay your contractor for the whole job. The contractor is supposed to pay the plumber, the electrician and the tile supplier out of that money. If the contractor falls behind, spends the money elsewhere or goes out of business, those unpaid parties may look to the property for payment.

That is why lien law is described as state-specific. The deadlines, notice requirements and protections for homeowners differ from state to state, and what is true in one place may not be true in another.

What stays the same is the lesson. Handing over a final check without paperwork leaves you with very little proof of anything.

Lien Waivers Are The Paperwork That Protects You

A lien waiver is a document in which a contractor, subcontractor or supplier states that they have been paid and give up their right to file a lien for that amount. Asking for them is normal in the building trade, and a legitimate contractor will not be offended.

There are generally two flavors. A conditional waiver takes effect once the payment actually clears, while an unconditional waiver is effective as soon as it is signed. Many states have their own required forms and wording, so ask your contractor or an attorney which version your state uses.

Ask for waivers with every progress payment, and insist on a final waiver from the contractor, and from each subcontractor and supplier, before you hand over the last check. If your contractor says it is too much trouble, treat that as a warning sign.

Pay By Check So There Is A Record Of Every Dollar

Cash leaves almost no trail. If you pay with a check or another traceable method, you can show exactly when you paid, how much, and to whom. Write the project and the phase of work in the memo line.

Be cautious about contractors who push for large payments upfront or who ask for cash. Payment schedules should follow the progress of the work, not run ahead of it. Many states limit how big a down payment a contractor can request on a home improvement job, so check your state’s rules.

Keep copies of the contract, change orders, invoices, canceled checks and every waiver in one folder. If a claim ever arrives, that folder is your defense.

Check The License Before You Sign Anything

Licensing boards exist to help consumers, and most states let you look up a contractor’s license online for free. The California board, which published the guidance linked above, runs a lookup of that kind, and other states have their own.

Confirm that the license is active, that it matches the name on the contract, and that the contractor carries the insurance and bonding your state requires. Ask for references, and call them.

Do not skip this because someone came recommended. A friendly neighbor can still hand you a name that does not hold up.

Ask Who Else Is Working On Your House

Before work starts, ask the contractor for a list of subcontractors and major suppliers. In some states, the law requires those parties to send you a preliminary notice that says they are working on your job and could file a lien if they are not paid. If you receive one of these notices, do not toss it. It is a signal to collect waivers from that party.

Waivers and notices do not make the risk disappear in every case. Lien rules are technical, and an honest mistake in the paperwork, or a late payment that surfaces after you sign, can still cause trouble. That is why careful records matter.

If A Lien Notice Shows Up Anyway

Do not panic, and do not ignore it. Read the notice closely, note the deadlines, and call your contractor right away to ask for proof of payment to the party that filed.

Pull your records and compare the claim against what you paid.

Contact the claimant and ask for the details of the claim.

Speak with a real estate or construction attorney in your state early, because deadlines can be short.

Do not make your final payment while a dispute is unresolved, if you still owe money.

Report a contractor who took your money without paying subs to your state licensing board.

The takeaway is plain and practical. Before you write the last check on any home project, collect lien waivers, pay in a way that leaves a record, and confirm the contractor’s license. A little paperwork up front costs far less than paying for the same job twice.

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