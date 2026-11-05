Homeowners Can Sometimes Spot Suspicious Deed Filings Through Free County Property Alerts, But An Alert Alone Cannot Stop Someone From Trying To Commit Title Fraud

Picture a stranger walking into a records office with a document that says you sold your house to them, complete with your signature. You never signed it, never met the buyer and never saw a dime. That scheme is called deed fraud, or title fraud, and it is one of the most unsettling scams a homeowner can imagine.

The good news is that many counties now offer a free way to watch for it. The less comforting news is that an alert can only tell you something was filed. It cannot reach into the county office and stop a crook from trying.

How A Forged Signature Can Move A House Out From Under You

A deed is the document that transfers ownership of a property, and it is recorded with the county office that keeps land records, often called the county recorder, register of deeds or clerk. In a deed fraud scheme, a crook forges the owner’s signature, often with a fake notary stamp, and files a deed that appears to hand the property to someone else.

Once a forged deed is on the books, the fraudster may try to sell the home, or borrow against it, before the real owner ever notices. The paperwork can look perfectly normal on its face, which is part of what makes the scheme so troubling.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, in its general guidance on avoiding fraud and scams, reminds consumers to guard personal information and to be wary of anyone pressuring them to act fast. Those basics apply to anything involving your home.

A Free County Alert Can Tell You When Something Is Filed Under Your Name

Here is the practical tool. A number of county recorders offer a free property fraud alert service. You sign up with your name or property address, and the office sends you an email or text when a document is recorded that matches. If someone files a deed with your name on it, you hear about it quickly instead of months later.

Not every county offers this, and the details differ from place to place. Some counties limit the alert to certain document types, some match by name only, and some require you to register each property separately. Check your own county recorder’s website or call the office and ask whether a property alert or fraud notification service exists.

If your county does offer one, signing up usually takes a few minutes. It is a small step with a real payoff, especially if you own more than one property or a home you do not live in.

An Alert Alone Cannot Stop Someone From Trying To Commit Title Fraud

This is the part to be clear about. An alert is a smoke detector, not a lock. It tells you after a document has been filed. It does not block the filing, and it does not undo it.

In many places, county recorders accept documents that meet formatting requirements without investigating whether a signature is genuine. That means a forged deed can be recorded before any alert goes out. What the alert gives you is speed, and speed matters, because the sooner you act, the less time a crook has to sell or borrow against your property.

It is also worth keeping perspective. Deed fraud is a serious crime, but this is no reason to lie awake at night. Think of an alert as one smart layer of protection among several, not a guarantee.

Homeowners Who Are Away Or Own Free And Clear Often Draw Extra Attention

Consumer advocates and real estate professionals often point out that scammers favor properties where the owner is unlikely to notice a problem for a while. Vacant lots, rental properties, second homes and homes owned outright with no mortgage fit that description.

If that sounds like you, an alert matters even more. Owners who live far away, travel for long stretches or manage their affairs through a family trust should make sure someone is watching the mail and the account that receives the alerts.

Older homeowners are sometimes targeted too, so family members who help with paperwork should know the plan. A quick conversation now beats a painful discovery later.

What To Do The Moment A Suspicious Filing Shows Up

If you get an alert for a document you did not sign, do not ignore it and do not assume it is a clerical mistake. Act the same day if you can.

Get a copy of the recorded document from the county recorder’s office or its website. Contact the recorder’s office and tell them you believe the document is fraudulent. Ask what their process is for reporting it. Call your title insurance company, if you have an owner’s policy, and report the filing. Keep the policy number handy. Speak with a real estate attorney about next steps for clearing the record. File a report with your local police or sheriff’s office, and keep the report number. Alert your mortgage lender, if you have one, so no one can borrow against the property.

Write down the date and time of every call and the name of every person you speak to. A paper trail helps when it is time to prove what happened.

Simple Habits That Make You A Harder Target

Keep a copy of your deed and your closing papers in a safe place, and know which county office holds your records. Look up your own property on the county website once or twice a year to see what is recorded under your name.

Never sign a document you do not understand, and never sign a blank form. Be cautious about unsolicited offers to buy your house, to retitle it or to handle your deed paperwork for a fee, and verify any company before sharing personal details.

Shred mail that contains your property information, and be careful with your Social Security number and your signature. A forger needs a sample to copy, and it is easier to guard it than to prove a signature is fake.

An owner’s title insurance policy, bought at closing, can also provide some protection against certain title problems, though coverage varies, so ask your agent exactly what yours covers.

The bottom line is simple. Sign up for a free property alert if your county offers one, treat it as an early warning rather than a shield, and know exactly who to call if the alert ever goes off.

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