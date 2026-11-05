Retirees Buy Their Forever Home With $158 Monthly HOA Dues, Then See The Bill Climb To $2,500 And Get Hit With A $10,000 Special Assessment

Picture finally buying your forever home with your life savings. You imagine quiet streets, grandkids visiting and the peace of retirement. Then one email arrives saying your HOA fees are jumping to $2,500 a month.

That is $30,000 a year on top of taxes, insurance and daily living costs, according to real estate broker Jerry Pinkas of the @JerryPinkas channel. He says it is happening right now in Magnolia Cove, a neighborhood in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina.

Some homeowners who bought years ago are staring at foreclosure, bankruptcy and the possibility of being forced out of homes they thought were theirs for life.

Dues Started At $158 A Month, Then Jumped To $1,250 Plus A $10,000 Special Assessment

A few years ago, Magnolia Cove looked like the classic new-build dream near the lake. The homes were marketed with lawn care, a future pool and community mailboxes, and the monthly dues started around $158. That seemed reasonable for retirees looking for low maintenance.

The dues then climbed to $350 a month. Earlier this year they jumped to $1,250 a month, plus a $10,000 special assessment.

Now the board has voted to raise them again to $2,500 a month starting in 2027. Pinkas says the board first floated $7,500 a month, which would be $90,000 a year, before settling on the figure that is still crushing for many.

“Who Has An Extra $90,000 A Year For Fees?” Residents Say They Cannot Pay Or Sell

Residents told local news they believed this would be their last home. One woman said she spends nights crying because “this has just ruined my life” and “it’s not what we signed up for.” Another homeowner asked who has an extra $90,000 a year for fees.

Residents say they were simply told this would be happening. They say they cannot afford it, and they cannot sell either, because few buyers want a house with $30,000 a year in HOA dues.

Residents Claim The Developer Still Controls The Board That Sets The Fees

Here is where Pinkas says it gets worse. Residents claim the developer still controls the HOA board because he or his entities own a majority of the properties in the roughly 80-home community. Reports put the number of developer-owned homes in the mid-50s, and many have been turned into rentals. Only about 20 to 23 homes are still owner-occupied by the original buyers.

Pinkas says that in North Carolina, developer control can last as long as the developer owns any property in the community. He says the governing documents reportedly give the developer multiple votes per lot, and that normal caps on assessment increases often do not fully apply until developer control ends.

In his words, it is the classic case of thinking you bought a home when you really bought into a development-controlled trap. The board that sets the fees is not a board of your peers.

A Pool That Was Never Built, Missing Mailboxes And A Lawsuit That Changed Everything

Homeowners have complained for years, according to Pinkas, about promised amenities. He lists a pool that was never built, missing community mailboxes, spotty lawn service and a lack of transparency on how the dues were spent. Those complaints go back at least to 2022 in local news reports.

In early 2024, more than 20 homeowners sued the HOA and certain officers. The HOA’s position is that it did not start the lawsuit, and that the homeowners’ claims were either voluntarily dismissed or thrown out by the court. The HOA then pursued counterclaims for defamation.

Pinkas says a jury returned unanimous verdicts against certain homeowners for defamation and awarded substantial monetary and punitive damages. The judgment was entered in 2026, and he says another trial is scheduled on the amount of punitive damages tied to a civil conspiracy claim.

The Board Says Legal Costs Are The Single Largest Item In The Budget

The HOA board’s public statement, as Pinkas reads it, says the legal costs from defending the homeowner-initiated lawsuit are now the single largest item in the budget. Combined with years of widespread delinquency, with most lots behind on assessments, that is why the fees are $2,500 a month.

The board emphasizes that an HOA is a nonprofit, that it does not profit from the assessments and that every dollar goes to actual bills. It says fees can come down once the legal costs end and the past-due accounts are paid up.

Some residents counter that they were simply asking questions about spending and the unbuilt amenities. Pinkas also notes earlier reports of a suspension and fine for the developer from the North Carolina General Contracting Board over license renewal issues, after which the license was regained.

Questions To Ask Before You Buy Into Any HOA Community

Pinkas says a low starting HOA fee is not a guarantee, and it can be the bait. Residents now say they face liens, foreclosure or bankruptcy. One of them told reporters it is only a matter of months before he is forced out and called for HOA reform.

His advice for anyone moving or retiring is to dig deep before buying in any HOA community, especially one under developer control or marketed to retirees. He lists the questions to ask:

Who actually owns the lots, and who controls the board?

When does developer control end?

What are the current financial reserves, and is any litigation under way?

Were the amenities promised in writing, or only in the marketing?

What do the governing documents allow for assessment increases?

He says this is not only a problem with small builders, and that he has seen it with large national builders too. His other advice is to read the deed covenants and governing documents, and not to walk into a developer-owned home unrepresented. A good buyer’s agent working for you can show the good, the bad and the ugly of a community, and often better options nearby.

Magnolia Cove is an extreme case, he says, but it shows how quickly a forever home can become a financial nightmare. Budget for the dues in the glossy brochure, and also ask what happens if the wrong developer still holds the votes.

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