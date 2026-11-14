📅 Teen dance fitness nights at the library

Teens can get moving this fall with Move & Stay Fit for Teens – Dance Spotlight!

Fitness instructor Darlene Kelbach will lead easy-to-follow dance routines for a fun, total-body workout. Classes focus on using dance to stay active and healthy.

Who: Teens ages 12–18 (grades 6–12)

When (all 6:30–7:30 pm):

Monday, November 16, 2026

Monday, November 23, 2026

Monday, December 7, 2026

Monday, December 14, 2026

Where: Willoughby Meeting Room, Willoughby Public Library

Bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Light hand weights will be provided.

Great option if your teen wants a low-pressure way to exercise, dance, and have fun with friends.