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Willoughby
📅 Teen dance fitness nights at Willoughby Library
3 days ago
📅 Teen dance fitness nights at the library
Teens can get moving this fall with Move & Stay Fit for Teens – Dance Spotlight!
Fitness instructor Darlene Kelbach will lead easy-to-follow dance routines for a fun, total-body workout. Classes focus on using dance to stay active and healthy.
Who: Teens ages 12–18 (grades 6–12)
When (all 6:30–7:30 pm):
- Monday, November 16, 2026
- Monday, November 23, 2026
- Monday, December 7, 2026
- Monday, December 14, 2026
Where: Willoughby Meeting Room, Willoughby Public Library
Bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Light hand weights will be provided.
Great option if your teen wants a low-pressure way to exercise, dance, and have fun with friends.
More Info: Move & Stay Fit for Teens – Dance Spotlight! - ...
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