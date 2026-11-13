Pavement repairs on SR 2 eastbound in Willoughby will run from Monday, November 16, 2026, through Friday, November 20, 2026, with work each day from 9:00 a.m. to about 3:00 p.m. between Vine St and Lost Nation Road. The right lane of SR 2 eastbound will be closed in the work zone, and the Vine Street on-ramp to SR 2 eastbound will also be closed daily during these hours. Weather permitting, more work may happen on Monday, November 23, 2026, and Tuesday, November 24, 2026, so drivers should plan extra time and use caution in this area.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Willoughby