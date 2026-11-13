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🏥 Willoughby, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings in Mental Health
Willoughby’s healthcare scene is busy, especially in mental health and senior care. If you’re looking to grow your career while staying local, these roles are worth a look.
Child Psychiatrist
- Employer: Signature Health, Inc.
- Location: Willoughby, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide patient-centered psychiatric care for children and adolescents in an integrated behavioral health setting. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, robust PTO, federal loan forgiveness eligibility (for some roles), and professional development support.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Journey
- Location: Willoughby, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role providing daily care, comfort, and support to residents under the direction of a nurse. Good fit if you like staying active on the job, helping with ADLs, mobility, meals, and building relationships with residents and families.
Psych Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Windsor Laurelwood Center for Behavioral Medicine (UHS)
- Location: Willoughby, OH
- Type: Full-time (Evening and Night shifts)
- Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus for full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with children, adolescents, and adults in a behavioral health hospital setting, with a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient programs. Offers tuition reimbursement, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, stock plan, and career growth paths within UHS.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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