Willoughby’s healthcare scene is busy, especially in mental health and senior care. If you’re looking to grow your career while staying local, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Signature Health, Inc.

Signature Health, Inc. Location: Willoughby, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide patient-centered psychiatric care for children and adolescents in an integrated behavioral health setting. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, robust PTO, federal loan forgiveness eligibility (for some roles), and professional development support.

Employer: Journey

Location: Willoughby, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role providing daily care, comfort, and support to residents under the direction of a nurse. Good fit if you like staying active on the job, helping with ADLs, mobility, meals, and building relationships with residents and families.

Employer: Windsor Laurelwood Center for Behavioral Medicine (UHS)

Location: Willoughby, OH

Type: Full-time (Evening and Night shifts)

(Evening and Night shifts) Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus for full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with children, adolescents, and adults in a behavioral health hospital setting, with a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient programs. Offers tuition reimbursement, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, stock plan, and career growth paths within UHS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.