Willoughby’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—great time to get into (or move up in) skilled trades. Here are several solid roles with growth, steady hours, and strong benefits.

Employer: Astro Manufacturing & Design

Astro Manufacturing & Design Location: Willoughby, OH (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $28.00 per hour

Category: CNC machining / precision parts

Set up and run CNC milling equipment to make custom metal parts for medical, aerospace, automotive, and more. Good fit if you can read blueprints, know GD&T basics, and like hands-on work with strong benefits (401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance).

Employer: Ericson Manufacturing

Ericson Manufacturing Location: Willoughby, OH

Type: Likely full-time (day shift, four 10-hour days)

Likely full-time (day shift, four 10-hour days) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Category: Electrical assembly / industrial power

Build and wire temporary power systems, switchgear, and PDUs that keep big jobsites powered and safe. You’ll read schematics, wire to NEC standards, and work four 10-hour days (Mon–Thu) with regular overtime chances.

Employer: Global Precision Products LLC

Global Precision Products LLC Location: Willoughby, OH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Not listed (includes 10% shift premium + sign-on bonus )

Not listed (includes + ) Category: CNC Swiss / aerospace machining

High-precision CNC role in aerospace with a $1,500–$2,500 sign-on bonus, 10% shift premium, paid lunch, and Fridays off. Strong benefits (401(k) match, low/no-cost medical options, 12 paid holidays, vacation from week 1) and room to advance if you have 5+ years CNC experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings or trainee roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.