🏥 Willoughby, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles

Willoughby’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both steady local work and higher-paying travel gigs. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Soliant Health

Soliant Health Location: Willoughby, OH

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, ~40 hrs/week)

Pay: $1,936 – $2,048 per week

Work with cutting-edge CT imaging tech while exploring the Cleveland/Lake Erie area on your days off. Ideal if you have ARRT (CT), 1+ year CT experience, and BLS, and want strong weekly pay plus housing/meals stipends, healthcare, and 401(k).

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Willoughby, OH (home visits & SNFs)

Type: PRN / Part-time, per-assessment pay

Pay: $90–$115 per completed assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month depending on volume)

(about depending on volume) Bonus: $1,500 sign-on bonus

Great if you want maximum flexibility—you set your availability between 8 am–7 pm, any day of the week. You’ll do 1-hour geriatric assessments in members’ homes, with mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE support, and potential to move into full-time.

Employer: Aligned Physical Rehabilitation

Location: Willoughby, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time (outpatient, in person)

Full-time or Part-time (outpatient, in person) Pay: $24.00 – $32.00 per hour

Outpatient PTA role with no weekends, no holidays, and early Fridays. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, disability, and 401(k) with 3% match, and part-time folks may build their own schedule.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.