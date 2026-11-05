🛒 Willmar, MN Retail Jobs: Multiple Cashier & Clerk Openings

Willmar’s retail scene is busy right now, and several stores are hiring front-line help. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these could be a good fit.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Coborn's, Inc. Location: Willmar, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.50 – $17.50/hour

Run the register, help guests find what they need, and keep lines moving with a “Say Yes to the Guest” mindset. This role comes with employee ownership (ESOP), 10% grocery discount, DailyPay access, PTO, Sunday premium pay, and a long list of benefits even for part-timers.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Coborn's, Inc. Location: Willmar, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.25 – $18.50/hour

Mix of cashier work and hands-on tasks like food prep, stocking shelves and coolers, and unloading trucks. You get the same strong Coborn’s perks: 10% grocery discount, DailyPay, PTO, Sunday premium pay, and access to their employee stock ownership program.

Employer: Runnings

Location: Willmar, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour (DOE)

Greet customers, answer phones, ring up sales, handle returns, and help stock shelves in a busy retail store. Good fit if you’re okay with varying hours, including some days, evenings, and rotating weekends/holidays.

Employer: Runnings

Location: Willmar, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour (DOE)

Full-time cashier role with steady hours, including evenings (until 9 pm) and every other weekend. You’ll handle customer checkouts, phone calls, pricing, stocking, and returns in a classic retail store setting.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.