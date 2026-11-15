Looking for a new four-legged friend in Williston, VT? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Vermont English Bulldog Rescue for someone to love.

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: 5 years (adult)

5 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Size: About 57 lbs

About 57 lbs Personality: Described as a big teddy bear with a sweet, lovable nature. Very friendly and social, especially with other dogs. Easygoing and affectionate, with all the makings of a great family companion.

Described as a big teddy bear with a sweet, lovable nature. Very friendly and social, especially with other dogs. Easygoing and affectionate, with all the makings of a great family companion. Shelter: Vermont English Bulldog Rescue

👉 Meet Mason and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Anatolian Shepherd mix

Great Pyrenees / Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: About 8 months

About 8 months Gender: Female

Female Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Size: About 55 lbs

About 55 lbs Personality: Gentle, calm, and very sweet. A bit unsure right now but warming up quickly. Loves to climb into your lap for comfort and affection. Came in with her brothers Bandit and Batman.

Gentle, calm, and very sweet. A bit unsure right now but warming up quickly. Loves to climb into your lap for comfort and affection. Came in with her brothers Bandit and Batman. Shelter: Vermont English Bulldog Rescue

👉 Meet Moo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Anatolian Shepherd mix

Great Pyrenees / Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: 8–9 months

8–9 months Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Size: About 65 lbs

About 65 lbs Personality: Tenderhearted and shy, especially compared to his brother. Very sweet, submissive with other dogs, and described as not having a mean bone in his body. Loves to sit close and soak up gentle attention.

Tenderhearted and shy, especially compared to his brother. Very sweet, submissive with other dogs, and described as not having a mean bone in his body. Loves to sit close and soak up gentle attention. Came with: Siblings Bandit and Moo

Siblings Bandit and Moo Shelter: Vermont English Bulldog Rescue

👉 Meet Batman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Anatolian Shepherd mix

Great Pyrenees / Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: 8–9 months

8–9 months Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Size: About 55 lbs

About 55 lbs Personality: Very handsome and deeply sensitive. Currently scared and overwhelmed by shelter life, but once he feels safe, his sweet, tender nature shines through.

Very handsome and deeply sensitive. Currently scared and overwhelmed by shelter life, but once he feels safe, his sweet, tender nature shines through. Came with: Siblings Batman and Moo

Siblings Batman and Moo Shelter: Vermont English Bulldog Rescue

👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: 4–5 months

4–5 months Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Size: About 25 lbs

About 25 lbs Personality: Sweet, gentle, and easygoing puppy with a lovely disposition. Social and affectionate, loves attention, and is great with other dogs. Curious and polite, enjoys playtime but isn’t pushy. Still learning his puppy manners and ready for training.

Sweet, gentle, and easygoing puppy with a lovely disposition. Social and affectionate, loves attention, and is great with other dogs. Curious and polite, enjoys playtime but isn’t pushy. Still learning his puppy manners and ready for training. Shelter: Vermont English Bulldog Rescue

👉 Meet Todd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pointer mix

Labrador Retriever / Pointer mix Age: 4 months

4 months Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Size: About 25 lbs

About 25 lbs Personality: Happy, playful, and very affectionate. Has fun puppy energy but is impressively well-mannered for her age. Great with other dogs—social, playful, and polite.

Happy, playful, and very affectionate. Has fun puppy energy but is impressively well-mannered for her age. Great with other dogs—social, playful, and polite. Shelter: Vermont English Bulldog Rescue

👉 Meet Chrysanthemum and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: 3 months

3 months Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white Personality: Happy, social puppy who loves making new friends and soaking up attention. Full of playful energy and curiosity, and enjoys exploring and spending time with his people.

Happy, social puppy who loves making new friends and soaking up attention. Full of playful energy and curiosity, and enjoys exploring and spending time with his people. Shelter: Vermont English Bulldog Rescue

👉 Meet Riff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: 5 months

5 months Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with black

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with black Size: About 35 lbs

About 35 lbs Personality: Sweet girl who can be shy at first, but blossoms with a little time and patience. Once comfortable, she’s playful, social, and enjoys people and other dogs. Would do well with a family who can help her build confidence.

Sweet girl who can be shy at first, but blossoms with a little time and patience. Once comfortable, she’s playful, social, and enjoys people and other dogs. Would do well with a family who can help her build confidence. Shelter: Vermont English Bulldog Rescue

👉 Meet Duffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Williston, VT and thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider visiting Vermont English Bulldog Rescue or applying through the links above. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these dogs find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.