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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Williston
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Williston, VT? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Vermont English Bulldog Rescue for someone to love.
Mason
- Breed: Golden Retriever mix
- Age: 5 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Size: About 57 lbs
- Personality: Described as a big teddy bear with a sweet, lovable nature. Very friendly and social, especially with other dogs. Easygoing and affectionate, with all the makings of a great family companion.
- Shelter: Vermont English Bulldog Rescue
👉 Meet Mason and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moo
- Breed: Great Pyrenees / Anatolian Shepherd mix
- Age: About 8 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Size: About 55 lbs
- Personality: Gentle, calm, and very sweet. A bit unsure right now but warming up quickly. Loves to climb into your lap for comfort and affection. Came in with her brothers Bandit and Batman.
- Shelter: Vermont English Bulldog Rescue
👉 Meet Moo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Batman
- Breed: Great Pyrenees / Anatolian Shepherd mix
- Age: 8–9 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Size: About 65 lbs
- Personality: Tenderhearted and shy, especially compared to his brother. Very sweet, submissive with other dogs, and described as not having a mean bone in his body. Loves to sit close and soak up gentle attention.
- Came with: Siblings Bandit and Moo
- Shelter: Vermont English Bulldog Rescue
👉 Meet Batman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bandit
- Breed: Great Pyrenees / Anatolian Shepherd mix
- Age: 8–9 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Size: About 55 lbs
- Personality: Very handsome and deeply sensitive. Currently scared and overwhelmed by shelter life, but once he feels safe, his sweet, tender nature shines through.
- Came with: Siblings Batman and Moo
- Shelter: Vermont English Bulldog Rescue
👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Todd
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: 4–5 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Size: About 25 lbs
- Personality: Sweet, gentle, and easygoing puppy with a lovely disposition. Social and affectionate, loves attention, and is great with other dogs. Curious and polite, enjoys playtime but isn’t pushy. Still learning his puppy manners and ready for training.
- Shelter: Vermont English Bulldog Rescue
👉 Meet Todd and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chrysanthemum
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pointer mix
- Age: 4 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Size: About 25 lbs
- Personality: Happy, playful, and very affectionate. Has fun puppy energy but is impressively well-mannered for her age. Great with other dogs—social, playful, and polite.
- Shelter: Vermont English Bulldog Rescue
👉 Meet Chrysanthemum and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Riff
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 3 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white
- Personality: Happy, social puppy who loves making new friends and soaking up attention. Full of playful energy and curiosity, and enjoys exploring and spending time with his people.
- Shelter: Vermont English Bulldog Rescue
👉 Meet Riff and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Duffy
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: 5 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with black
- Size: About 35 lbs
- Personality: Sweet girl who can be shy at first, but blossoms with a little time and patience. Once comfortable, she’s playful, social, and enjoys people and other dogs. Would do well with a family who can help her build confidence.
- Shelter: Vermont English Bulldog Rescue
👉 Meet Duffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Williston, VT and thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider visiting Vermont English Bulldog Rescue or applying through the links above. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these dogs find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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