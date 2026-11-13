Williston’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring for front-of-store and beauty roles. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Wal-Mart #2224, 863 Harvest Ln, Williston, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $35 per hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

This role leads the apparel area—greeting shoppers, keeping racks and displays in order, and moving new stock to the floor. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Williston, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $21.00 per hour (plus overtime where applicable)

Perfect if you love makeup, skincare, and fragrance. You’ll help guests find the right prestige products, do demos and mini applications, and support in-store events while keeping the prestige area stocked and clean. Full-time roles may include health, dental, vision, life, disability, and paid time off benefits.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Williston, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.42 – $16.80 per hour or services pay, plus tips and possible overtime

For licensed cosmetologists who want a busy salon inside a major beauty retailer. You’ll do cuts, color, treatments, styling, and makeup, build your own clientele, and help with store events. Eligible full-time stylists can access health, dental, vision, life, disability benefits, and paid time off.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.