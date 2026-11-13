Williston’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Healthy Living

Healthy Living Location: 129 Market St, Williston, VT

Salary: $17.00–$18.46/hour + tips

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Love baking from scratch? This role has you making breads, pastries, cakes, and holiday treats for both retail and wholesale. Comes with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, store discounts) and a team that’s big on learning and collaboration.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Williston, VT

Salary: $14.42–$30.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Be the first smile guests see at this busy steakhouse. You’ll greet guests, manage wait times, and keep the energy fun and friendly, with weekly pay, restaurant discounts, and access to medical, dental, vision, and tuition help for eligible staff.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Williston, VT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Step into leadership at a well-known pizza chain. You’ll run shifts, handle inventory and cash, and lead the crew, with clear paths to move up to general manager or even franchise owner.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good food jobs in town tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.