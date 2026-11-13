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Williston
🍽️ Williston VT Food Jobs: Multiple Roles With Tips & Growth
7 days ago
Williston’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these local spots are worth a look.
Baker (Part-Time or Full-Time)
- Employer: Healthy Living
- Location: 129 Market St, Williston, VT
- Salary: $17.00–$18.46/hour + tips
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
Love baking from scratch? This role has you making breads, pastries, cakes, and holiday treats for both retail and wholesale. Comes with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, store discounts) and a team that’s big on learning and collaboration.
Host
- Employer: Texas Roadhouse
- Location: Williston, VT
- Salary: $14.42–$30.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Be the first smile guests see at this busy steakhouse. You’ll greet guests, manage wait times, and keep the energy fun and friendly, with weekly pay, restaurant discounts, and access to medical, dental, vision, and tuition help for eligible staff.
Manager in Training
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Williston, VT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time
Step into leadership at a well-known pizza chain. You’ll run shifts, handle inventory and cash, and lead the crew, with clear paths to move up to general manager or even franchise owner.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good food jobs in town tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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