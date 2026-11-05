🛒 Williston, VT Retail Jobs With Multiple Leadership Roles

Williston’s retail scene is busy and hiring, especially for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused work. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Old Navy (Gap Inc.)

Old Navy (Gap Inc.) Location: Williston, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.25 – $29.50 per hour

Lead the team at a busy Old Navy, driving sales, coaching staff, and keeping the store running smoothly. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail management, like a fast pace, and want strong perks like brand discounts, PTO, 401(k) match, and health benefits.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Williston, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (weekly pay; exact rate not listed)

Help run the front end of the store—overseeing checkout, supporting cashiers, handling customer issues, and helping with scheduling and cash handling. Comes with weekly pay, associate discounts, health and financial benefits for eligible staff, PTO, and clear growth paths into more leadership.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Location: Williston, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (weekly pay; exact rate not listed)

Keep shelves full and the store ready for the next day by stocking, organizing, and working freight, often on evening or overnight shifts. Great if you like physical work, steady pace, and flexible schedules, weekly pay, discounts, and benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, exact duties, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.