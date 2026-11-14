Williston’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like inside work, outside hunting, or media and marketing. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Location: Williston, ND (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive with uncapped earning potential)

Full-cycle sales role selling radio, digital, and event marketing to local businesses. Good fit if you have 2+ years of sales, like consultative selling, and want strong perks (3 weeks PTO, 9 holidays, health benefits, 401(k) match, stock plan).

Employer: National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)

Location: Williston, ND (field-based, local territory)

(field-based, local territory) Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: 100% commission, uncapped; average $80,000–$200,000+

Face-to-face B2B role selling NFIB memberships to small business owners. Mission-driven job with paid training (up to $1,000/week), bonuses, mileage reimbursement, and full benefits after 30 days if you’re a self-motivated hunter/closer.

Employer: RJ Mann & Associates, Inc

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus 401(k) and health insurance)

Office-based role supporting the oil and gas market: quoting, invoicing, processing orders, and helping walk-in and phone customers. Good for someone organized with strong computer skills who wants steady hours and a stable, long-term employer in energy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on pay, territory, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.