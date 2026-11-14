Williston’s oilfield and construction scene is still busy, and hands-on workers are in demand. If you like physical work, gear, and being outdoors, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Stallion Infrastructure Services

Stallion Infrastructure Services Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up, maintain, and tear down well-site rental equipment and housing. Mix of carpentry, plumbing, minor electrical, and outdoor field work, plus driving and logistics. Good fit if you like variety, working with your hands, and being part of a safety-focused crew.

Employer: gstyle

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Likely full-time (daytime hours listed)

Likely full-time (daytime hours listed) Salary: Not listed

Day-shift role, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm, cleaning and servicing tanks. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, to show up on time, and be fit for physical work.

Employer: Noble INC

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.50–$37.40 per hour

Entry-level spot on a rack crew, helping rig up pipe racks, clean and roll pipe, and work safely with a team in oilfield conditions. Includes heavy lifting, outdoor work, and clear safety rules; experience is helpful but 0–1 year is okay if you’re willing to train.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers here often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.