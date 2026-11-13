Williston’s oil patch is still buzzing, and that means steady work for folks who don’t mind long days and North Dakota weather. Here are a couple of solid transportation roles hiring now.

Employer: Plains All American

Plains All American Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time (Regular)

(Regular) Pay: $85,000 – $135,000/year + $1,000–$1,667 monthly bonus potential + $1,500 wage advance

Drive crude oil tanker trucks on local hauls so you’re home daily, handling loading, unloading, and basic crude testing. Role comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, life insurance, company 401(k) match, 100–250 hours paid vacation, 9 paid holidays, night differential pay, and a $1,000/year uniform & boot allowance.

Employer: Halliburton

Location: Williston, ND (826 48th Ave West)

(826 48th Ave West) Type: Full-time, Apprenticeship / Entry Level

Pay: $16.50/hr with potential annual earnings $81,000+, $400/month Williston stipend, $45/day per diem or housing, $500 sign-on bonus

Good fit if you’re new to the oilfield and want paid training and a 2 weeks on / 1 week off rotation (day/night shifts). You’ll help with rigging up/down, equipment checks, and safe driving; Halliburton helps you get your Class A CDL within 90 days and offers benefits and 401(k) after you start.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—oilfield spots in Williston tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.