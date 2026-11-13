Park Board meeting Nov. 17 at 9 am in Williston

📅 Williams County Park Board meets November 17

The Williams County Park Board will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 9:00 am.

Location: Williams County Administration Building – Commission Room

206 E Broadway (Lower Level), Williston, ND 58801

You can:

Attend the meeting in person at the address above

Watch the live stream and view meeting materials through the County’s Meetings Portal

If you’d like to learn more about what the Park Board does before you go, visit the Park Board’s webpage on the county site.