Williston’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery and garden centers looking for extra help. Good mix of steady part-time work and flexible side-gigs.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Coborn's, Inc. Location: Williston, ND

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the register, help guests find what they need, and keep the checkout line moving with a friendly attitude. Coborn’s offers employee discounts, PTO, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and more, even for part-timers.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Coborn's, Inc. Location: Williston, ND

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests pick out flowers, take special orders, and keep the floral area looking fresh and stocked. Comes with Coborn’s part-time perks like 10% grocery discount, paid time off, Sunday premium pay, and employee stock ownership.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Coborn's, Inc. Location: Williston, ND

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Unload deliveries, stock shelves, build displays, and help guests find items on the sales floor. Good fit if you like staying active and want access to discounts, PTO, 401(k) options, and growth opportunities in a big grocery chain.

Employer: ISM/Bergens (Instore Merchandisers)

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Independent contractor, seasonal, ~5–10 hrs/week

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Set your own schedule while arranging, watering, and displaying plants in a garden center. Great side-gig for plant lovers who want flexible hours, light physical work, and extra holiday cash.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.