🍽️ Williston ND Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Williston’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: River's Edge Bar and Grill

River's Edge Bar and Grill Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $18.00/hour

Prepare and cook a variety of dishes, plate them nicely, and keep the kitchen clean and organized. Good fit if you know your way around a busy line and care about food quality and safety.

Employer: Coborn's

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: Not listed

Decorate cakes, pastries, and cookies and keep the bakery case looking full and fun. Part-time role with employee discounts, PTO, holiday pay, and access to DailyPay, plus growth options in a large, employee-owned grocery company.

Employer: Opportunity Foundation

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Not listed (likely part-time or flexible)

Not listed (likely part-time or flexible) Pay: Not listed

Make coffee and specialty drinks, handle the till, and help with light food prep while giving friendly service. No experience or education required—they’ll train you, so it’s a solid entry point into food service.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.