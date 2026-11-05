🚌 Williston ND Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Williston’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you’ve got a CDL or heavy equipment skills, there’s solid money to be made here right now.

Employer: Tractor & Equipment Co. (part of Harnish Group Inc. )

Tractor & Equipment Co. (part of ) Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $56.95–$58.35 per hour (based on skills and experience)

Work on Caterpillar and allied equipment in the field—diagnostics, repairs, and prep for delivery. This role comes with strong benefits (401k with match, medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, company-paid life and disability) and room to grow in a long-standing, family-owned dealer network. CDL and experience with heavy equipment and electronics are key.

Employer: Circle T Transport and Construction

Location: Williston, ND (local only)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $120,000–$150,000 per year

Local CDL job serving the Bakken oilfield with serious hours (most weeks 60–70+ hours) and the pay to match. You’ll run side/belly dumps and flat/step decks, help in the shop on rare slow days, and occasionally stay out of town with per diem. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and more—but you must already live in the Williston area and be ready to start after a drug test.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.