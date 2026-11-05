🚚 Williston ND Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Williston’s logistics scene is busy right now, with parts, freight, and retail inventory all moving fast. If you like keeping things organized and running on time, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tractor & Equipment Co. (Harnish Group Inc.)

Tractor & Equipment Co. (Harnish Group Inc.) Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the parts department for a major Caterpillar dealer, handling revenue growth, P&L, customer satisfaction, and a team of in-house sales and warehouse staff. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of related experience, strong leadership skills, and want solid benefits like 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, and career growth in a long-standing family-owned company.

Note: This Parts Manager role also appears under Harnish Group Inc. and on Indeed; they are the same position with multiple postings, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on inventory control role at a busy travel stop: receiving shipments, tracking stock, doing cycle counts, and keeping shelves organized and accurate. Good fit if you have 1+ year of inventory or related experience, like working with inventory software, and want tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers here update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.