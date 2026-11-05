🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Williston, ND

Williston’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands and local grocery stores all hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International Location: Williston, ND (plus nearby towns)

(plus nearby towns) Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

(~20 hrs/week) Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour + mileage reimbursement, 401(k), health & well-being programs, EAP, internet reimbursement, safety gear

Stock and merchandise favorites like Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy! and more in local grocery stores. You’ll build displays, order product on an iPad, and work mostly Mon, Thu, Fri, Sat starting around 6–7am. Great fit if you’re self-motivated, can lift up to 25–50 lbs, and have a car and valid driver’s license.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Part-time, overnight (typically 10pm–6am)

Pay: Not listed

Run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean while most of town is sleeping. Coborn’s is employee-owned and offers a 10% grocery discount, DailyPay (access pay before payday), PTO, holiday and Sunday premium pay, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and wellness programs—even for part-timers.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay + quarterly bonus program (exact rate not listed)

Lead a team at a busy travel stop—help with daily operations, train staff, manage cash, and keep the store safe and welcoming. Benefits include tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, and strong career growth if you have 1+ year of retail or leadership experience.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.