🚧 Williston, ND Construction Jobs: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now

Williston’s oilfield and construction scene is still busy, and skilled hands are in demand. If you like working outdoors, solving problems, and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SLB

SLB Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level oilfield role with no experience required. You’ll help deliver cementing services safely and on time, support risk analysis, and take part in HSE and quality programs—good fit if you’re disciplined, safety-focused, and open to field work.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Williston, ND (strong preference for Kansas City, MO base)

(strong preference for base) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior safety leadership role overseeing health and safety on large, high-tech projects (data centers, semiconductor, industrial). You’ll lead safety programs, training, and serious-incident investigations—ideal if you have 10+ years in construction safety and want a national-impact position.

Employer: Lifting Solutions

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great entry point into oilfield work. You’ll help rig up/rig down, handle tools and equipment, and support field crews in all weather. Comes with health benefits, 3 weeks’ vacation, paid sick days, and a 401(k) with match.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM , overtime after 40 hrs, on-call rotation

Mon–Fri, , overtime after 40 hrs, on-call rotation Salary: Not listed

Hands-on mechanic role working on heavy equipment, aerial lifts, and diesel systems. You’ll use advanced diagnostic tools, get paid OEM training, tool/boot reimbursement, full medical, and a 401(k) with company match—great if you already have solid equipment or diesel experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good local roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.