🚧 Williston ND Construction Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles

Williston’s trades scene is still buzzing, with oilfield and heavy equipment work leading the way. If you like working with your hands and don’t mind the elements, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Imperative Chemical Partners

Imperative Chemical Partners Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on oil wells doing chemical treatments and be the main field contact for customers. You’ll handle frac equipment, manage chemicals and pressures, troubleshoot in the field, and keep detailed records. High school diploma, valid driver’s license, and solid driving record required; oilfield/frac experience is a plus.

Employer: Selland Construction

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour

Do preventative maintenance on heavy construction and mining equipment at local jobsites. You’ll drive a service truck, change fluids and filters, grease and clean machines, and log all work. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, and life insurance; some experience is preferred, but training may be available.

Employer: Titan Machinery

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time, field + shop

Salary: Not listed (compensation varies by experience and location)

Diagnose and repair Case IH and other diesel equipment in the field and in the shop. You’ll handle diagnostics, repairs, and documentation, often working independently and traveling to customer sites. 2+ years’ diesel experience or a related degree, clean driving record, tools, and DOT medical card (or ability to get one) required. Includes a sign-on bonus and a strong benefits package with health, dental, PTO, 401(k) match, tool reimbursement, and paid uniforms.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.