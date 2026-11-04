🚌 Williston ND Transportation Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now

Williston’s oilfield and construction work keeps trucks and heavy equipment busy year-round. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind the elements, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Haul oilfield loads with a side dump truck (26,000+ GVW) and keep equipment, paperwork, and safety checks in top shape. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, paid training, and uniform allowance; dump trailer experience and CDL A required.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Work on a newer rental fleet of heavy equipment and aerial lifts in the shop using modern diagnostic tech and tablets. Full-time role with medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, tool/boot reimbursements, wellness perks, and OEM training; must own tools and have strong mechanical skills.

Employer: Ranger Energy Services

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate coil tubing and other oilfield equipment, and if you hold a Class A CDL, safely drive units like vacuum or fluid trucks to and from sites. Role includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (if eligible), disability and life insurance, and steady field work for those who can pass DOT and pre-employment screenings.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.