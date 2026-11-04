🏗️ Williston, ND Engineering: Multiple Division Lead & Intern Roles

Williston’s engineering scene is busy right now, with several leadership roles plus a solid internship option on the table. If you’re a PE, PLS, or civil student looking to grow in North Dakota, these are worth a look.

Employer: Civil Science

Civil Science Location: Williston, ND (can be remote within North Dakota )

(can be remote within ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Transportation Design Division for a 100% employee-owned firm. You’ll guide project managers, oversee multiple transportation projects, drive QA/QC, and help grow Civil Science’s ND transportation market while enjoying ESOP ownership, PTO, and full benefits.

Employer: Civil Science

Civil Science Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the Public Works Division across North Dakota, focusing on water, sewer, storm sewer, and land development. This role is ideal for a North Dakota PE with 12+ years’ experience who enjoys strategy, budgeting, business development, and mentoring a multi-discipline team.

Employer: Civil Science

Civil Science Location: Williston, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and grow Civil Science’s survey division across North Dakota. Perfect for a senior surveyor (ND PLS preferred) with 12+ years’ experience who wants to set strategy, manage multi-project delivery, build client relationships, and develop a high-performing survey team.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

Location: Williston, ND

Type: Internship (Summer 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on civil/environmental engineering internship with focus on rural water projects. You’ll help with construction observation, survey support, and design tasks on pipelines, tanks, pump stations, and treatment systems—great for civil students (GPA 3.0+) looking for real project experience.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.