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🏗️ Williston, ND Engineering: Multiple Division Lead & Intern Roles
Williston’s engineering scene is busy right now, with several leadership roles plus a solid internship option on the table. If you’re a PE, PLS, or civil student looking to grow in North Dakota, these are worth a look.
Transportation Design Division Manager - Williston
- Employer: Civil Science
- Location: Williston, ND (can be remote within North Dakota)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the Transportation Design Division for a 100% employee-owned firm. You’ll guide project managers, oversee multiple transportation projects, drive QA/QC, and help grow Civil Science’s ND transportation market while enjoying ESOP ownership, PTO, and full benefits.
Public Works Division Manager - Williston
- Employer: Civil Science
- Location: Williston, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the Public Works Division across North Dakota, focusing on water, sewer, storm sewer, and land development. This role is ideal for a North Dakota PE with 12+ years’ experience who enjoys strategy, budgeting, business development, and mentoring a multi-discipline team.
Survey Division Manager - Williston
- Employer: Civil Science
- Location: Williston, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead and grow Civil Science’s survey division across North Dakota. Perfect for a senior surveyor (ND PLS preferred) with 12+ years’ experience who wants to set strategy, manage multi-project delivery, build client relationships, and develop a high-performing survey team.
Rural Water Engineering Internship - Summer 2027
- Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)
- Location: Williston, ND
- Type: Internship (Summer 2027)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on civil/environmental engineering internship with focus on rural water projects. You’ll help with construction observation, survey support, and design tasks on pipelines, tanks, pump stations, and treatment systems—great for civil students (GPA 3.0+) looking for real project experience.
If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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